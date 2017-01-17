home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions : Wii U
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
gat
articles : 1253
1253
visites since opening : 1212437
1212437
gat
> blog
Switch : un bundle avec Zelda en précommande
Environ 5€ économisés. Et encore, j'ai compté le jeu à 70 boules. Bonne soirée les copains et mes condoléances pour la fausse joie.
amazon.fr
-
https://www.amazon.fr/Pack-Nintendo-Switch-paire-Joy-Con/dp/B01MZAF5BB/ref=sr_1_23?ie=UTF8&qid=1484657920&sr=8-23&keywords=zelda+breath
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:21 PM by gat
gat
comments (19)
19
)
shinz0
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:23 PM
C'est des rigolos chez Amazon
ninja17
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:23 PM
le gif
jenicris
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:24 PM
Cette arnaque...
Vivement un vrai pack officiel Nintendo, avec Mario par ex.
zaifire
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:24 PM
"mes condoléances pour la fausse joie"
Mais quel enfoiré
Mais quel enfoiré
kinox31
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:25 PM
400 euros c'est pas chere pour certain
bananaspleef
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:25 PM
Euh, il y est un peu moins cher à 380€ chez Boulanger, c'est déjà ça de pris.
minbox
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:27 PM
Eh bien...
temporell
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:28 PM
mon dieu, j'espère
qu'il vont pas foutre un tarif à 70 boules pour des jeux sur cartouche
oss137
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:28 PM
Enfoiré
alozius
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:29 PM
Temporell
Après des joy-con à 80€ t'as cru qu'ils allaient se gêné chez ces enfoirés..
thor
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:29 PM
Ce sont des champions chez Amazon en ce moment.
Nan parce que c'est le même prix que commander les deux articles séparément, au centime près.
thomass2
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:31 PM
Amazon à la base c'est pas un site pour l'élite de la nation.
artemico
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:31 PM
Heu c'est juste la "contre-attaque" d'Amazon par rapport à Boulanger qui on sorti
un pack du même genre mais à 379€
. Amazon ne s'est juste pas encore aligner
killia
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
Je like pour le gif sarcastique.
Shinz0 contrairement aux autres enseignes en ligne, Amazon baisse drastiquement leur prix entre leur mise en ligne et le jour de l'achat, je reste choqué par le prix de certains des jeux que j'ai pu acheter avec des écarts de 20 euros. franchement, y a moyen que le pack revienne à 370 euros au final.
sonilka
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
On rigole mais avec Amazon, on peut peut etre espérer une baisse de prix du bundle. Surtout que les autres le font à coté. Avec un peu de chance d'ici la sortie, on pourra trouver un bundle à 360/370e.
fabdu95
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:47 PM
trop fort!!!
edgar
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:47 PM
Punaise mais ce gif !
aiolia081
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:53 PM
Putain
Je me suis dit FINALLY !!! et ... ALBATAR
Gat
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:56 PM
Y a que moi qui attends un bundle avec le jeu 1 2 Switch ?
