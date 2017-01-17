profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
53
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
94
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1253
visites since opening : 1212437
gat > blog
Switch : un bundle avec Zelda en précommande

Environ 5€ économisés. Et encore, j'ai compté le jeu à 70 boules. Bonne soirée les copains et mes condoléances pour la fausse joie.


amazon.fr - https://www.amazon.fr/Pack-Nintendo-Switch-paire-Joy-Con/dp/B01MZAF5BB/ref=sr_1_23?ie=UTF8&qid=1484657920&sr=8-23&keywords=zelda+breath
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:21 PM by gat
    comments (19)
    shinz0 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:23 PM
    C'est des rigolos chez Amazon
    ninja17 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:23 PM
    le gif
    jenicris posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:24 PM
    Cette arnaque...

    Vivement un vrai pack officiel Nintendo, avec Mario par ex.
    zaifire posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:24 PM
    "mes condoléances pour la fausse joie" Mais quel enfoiré
    kinox31 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:25 PM
    400 euros c'est pas chere pour certain
    bananaspleef posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:25 PM
    Euh, il y est un peu moins cher à 380€ chez Boulanger, c'est déjà ça de pris.
    minbox posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:27 PM
    Eh bien...
    temporell posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:28 PM
    mon dieu, j'espère qu'il vont pas foutre un tarif à 70 boules pour des jeux sur cartouche
    oss137 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:28 PM
    Enfoiré
    alozius posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:29 PM
    Temporell Après des joy-con à 80€ t'as cru qu'ils allaient se gêné chez ces enfoirés..
    thor posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:29 PM
    Ce sont des champions chez Amazon en ce moment.
    Nan parce que c'est le même prix que commander les deux articles séparément, au centime près.
    thomass2 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:31 PM
    Amazon à la base c'est pas un site pour l'élite de la nation.
    artemico posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:31 PM
    Heu c'est juste la "contre-attaque" d'Amazon par rapport à Boulanger qui on sorti un pack du même genre mais à 379€. Amazon ne s'est juste pas encore aligner
    killia posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
    Je like pour le gif sarcastique.

    Shinz0 contrairement aux autres enseignes en ligne, Amazon baisse drastiquement leur prix entre leur mise en ligne et le jour de l'achat, je reste choqué par le prix de certains des jeux que j'ai pu acheter avec des écarts de 20 euros. franchement, y a moyen que le pack revienne à 370 euros au final.
    sonilka posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
    On rigole mais avec Amazon, on peut peut etre espérer une baisse de prix du bundle. Surtout que les autres le font à coté. Avec un peu de chance d'ici la sortie, on pourra trouver un bundle à 360/370e.
    fabdu95 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:47 PM
    trop fort!!!
    edgar posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:47 PM
    Punaise mais ce gif !
    aiolia081 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:53 PM
    Putain Je me suis dit FINALLY !!! et ... ALBATAR Gat
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:56 PM
    Y a que moi qui attends un bundle avec le jeu 1 2 Switch ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre