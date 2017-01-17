home page
name :
Final Fantasy XV
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
11/29/2016
other versions :
Xbox One
Final Fantasy XV, Critique Cruelle
Critique Cruelle l'emission venue de belgique . Rien à ajouter.
tags :
final
fantasy
critique
xv
cruelle
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2017 at 04:45 PM by
meaculpaenvrai
comments (
20
)
gat
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 04:48 PM
C'est YouPorn ton blog ou quoi ?
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 04:57 PM
Violent la duree des chargements
minbox
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 04:58 PM
Best FF ever avec FFVII en ce qui me concerne
5120x2880
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:00 PM
Nice, en tout cas la vidéo commence bien, FF VI
rbz
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:01 PM
minbox
ta fini le jeu ?
justx
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:01 PM
haa ben ca change de la switch
killia
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:01 PM
Hum
La critique est merdique. Y a rien de cruel, c'est juste lourd comme le fait de parler de bug ponctuelle qui n'empêche pas de jouer mais peut donner l'impression de mur invisible.
Sinon, je reste d'accord sur les temps de chargement longs et l'incohérence entre le film et le jeu.
zekk
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:02 PM
rbz
serieux... tu vas pas remettre ça?!
rbz
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:03 PM
zekk
je pose la question c'est tout XD
bloodytears
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:05 PM
Women lover, bimbo black...t'es la résurrection de Barry White ?
zekk
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:05 PM
rbz
j'espère hahaha
minbox
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:06 PM
rbz
je suis au chapitre 13 qui est vraiment cool au passage.
izayoi75
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:06 PM
le gars qui parle dans la video me fatigue plus que les chargements que je me suis tapé en masse quand j'ai retourné le jeu. xD
5120x2880
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:07 PM
rbz
La question c'est surtout si il a fait les anciens pour dire un truc pareil, il a du commencer avec le VII et le met premier par nostalgie (encore une fois j'espère que c'est pour cette raison *peur*).
artornass
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:16 PM
Non mais FF XV c'est fini, on est sur la Switch là
skreed
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:17 PM
izayoi75
Mais carrément xD
mikazaki
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:20 PM
MDR minbox c'est un peu le kyogamer de retour... Lol a chacune de c'est intervention on sen toute l'objectivité du mec
odv78
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:44 PM
Trop vrai cette critique
justx
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 05:57 PM
5120x2880
rapport salade choucroute et si tu prefere FF 3 a tout les autre tu sortiras quoi comme explication ?
vous etes convaincu qu'on a tous le meme avis sur chaque FF alors que c'est completement subjectif
justx
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 06:01 PM
bon le debis du mec est jsute imbuvable
