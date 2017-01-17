Women lover
Final Fantasy XV
148
name : Final Fantasy XV
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 11/29/2016
other versions : Xbox One
meaculpaenvrai
meaculpaenvrai
Final Fantasy XV, Critique Cruelle
Critique Cruelle l'emission venue de belgique . Rien à ajouter.

    tags : final fantasy critique xv cruelle
    posted the 01/17/2017 at 04:45 PM by meaculpaenvrai
    comments (20)
    gat posted the 01/17/2017 at 04:48 PM
    C'est YouPorn ton blog ou quoi ?
    fan2jeux posted the 01/17/2017 at 04:57 PM
    Violent la duree des chargements
    minbox posted the 01/17/2017 at 04:58 PM
    Best FF ever avec FFVII en ce qui me concerne
    5120x2880 posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:00 PM
    Nice, en tout cas la vidéo commence bien, FF VI
    rbz posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:01 PM
    minbox ta fini le jeu ?
    justx posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:01 PM
    haa ben ca change de la switch
    killia posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:01 PM
    Hum La critique est merdique. Y a rien de cruel, c'est juste lourd comme le fait de parler de bug ponctuelle qui n'empêche pas de jouer mais peut donner l'impression de mur invisible.

    Sinon, je reste d'accord sur les temps de chargement longs et l'incohérence entre le film et le jeu.
    zekk posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:02 PM
    rbz serieux... tu vas pas remettre ça?!
    rbz posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:03 PM
    zekk je pose la question c'est tout XD
    bloodytears posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:05 PM
    Women lover, bimbo black...t'es la résurrection de Barry White ?
    zekk posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:05 PM
    rbz j'espère hahaha
    minbox posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:06 PM
    rbz je suis au chapitre 13 qui est vraiment cool au passage.
    izayoi75 posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:06 PM
    le gars qui parle dans la video me fatigue plus que les chargements que je me suis tapé en masse quand j'ai retourné le jeu. xD
    5120x2880 posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:07 PM
    rbz La question c'est surtout si il a fait les anciens pour dire un truc pareil, il a du commencer avec le VII et le met premier par nostalgie (encore une fois j'espère que c'est pour cette raison *peur*).
    artornass posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:16 PM
    Non mais FF XV c'est fini, on est sur la Switch là
    skreed posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:17 PM
    izayoi75 Mais carrément xD
    mikazaki posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:20 PM
    MDR minbox c'est un peu le kyogamer de retour... Lol a chacune de c'est intervention on sen toute l'objectivité du mec
    odv78 posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:44 PM
    Trop vrai cette critique
    justx posted the 01/17/2017 at 05:57 PM
    5120x2880
    rapport salade choucroute et si tu prefere FF 3 a tout les autre tu sortiras quoi comme explication ?

    vous etes convaincu qu'on a tous le meme avis sur chaque FF alors que c'est completement subjectif
    justx posted the 01/17/2017 at 06:01 PM
    bon le debis du mec est jsute imbuvable
