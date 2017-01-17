home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
koopa
,
sonilka
,
genzzo
,
floflo
,
gerarddeparde
name :
Splatoon 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
296
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
boyd
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
testament
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
lordkupo
,
mambila2001
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
segaxnintendo
,
momotaros
,
orbital
,
corvo
,
flash
,
torotoro59
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
thor
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
bomi6tflops
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
hyoga57
,
olimar59
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
13623
visites since opening :
12854612
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Rumeur : Une date pour Splatoon 2 sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Rumeur concernant le jeu Splatoon 2 :
Selon Game UK, le jeu sortirait en Europe le 18 août prochain. Le jeu a été annoncé lors de la présentation de la Nintendo Switch vendredi dernier, et Nintendo avait annoncé une ortie pour cet été. En attendant une future confirmation de Nintendo…
Source :
http://thisgengaming.com/2017/01/17/splatoon-2-release-date-has-potentially-leaked/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2017 at 01:57 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
milk
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 01:59 PM
Vu la tronche de ce 2 j imagine qu il est déjà fini depuis longtemps...
rbz
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:01 PM
c'est tard ...
link49
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:01 PM
J'ai vraiment hâte que cette suite sorte. Ca me laissera le temps de finir le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, et de jouer aux jeux Mario Kart 8 Deluxe et Super Bomberman R...
guiguif
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:01 PM
J'attend de voir si yaura une campagne solo et si elle sera bien meilleure que celle du 1 qui avait un gros potentiel mais qui était bien trop courte.
Si c'est du full multi c'est mort pour moi.
ratchet
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:02 PM
Idem pas d'histoire, pas d'achat...
badeuh
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:07 PM
Il arrive trop vite. J'ai apprécié Splatoon mais la suite pouvait attendre 2018 voir 2019. Avec toutes les licences de Nintendo, un metroid, donkey kong ou pilotwing pouvaient arriver avant.
link49
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:09 PM
N'empêche, ça sera surement le premier million-seller de la Nintendo Switch au Japon.. .
oss137
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:09 PM
milk
le jeux est en 1080p 60 ips à un moment donné faut pas faire les difficiles je préfère sa à du 30 ips à choisir
oss137
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:11 PM
milk
et le jeux est en mode cartoon pas besoin de super texture
link49
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:13 PM
Au moins, on pourra dire que Nintendo espace ses sorties sur Nintendo Switch durant cette année...
roivas
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:13 PM
osef du solo pour ce jeu, par contre j'espère qu'on aura plus de possibilité sur le mode en ligne, comme tag avec ses amis dans la même team sans devoir etre 4, avoir plus de 2 stages en rotation & d'avantage de modes de ejux :3
guiguif
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:14 PM
oss137
On peut etre en mode cartoon et être bien plus beau (je ressort encore le Ratchet PS4), là c'est la meme chose que Splatoon 1, ya aucune diff visuel avec le premier
roivas
Nop, c'est le seul truc qui m'a vraiment plu
oss137
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:27 PM
guiguif
tu sais bien que la switch est moindre puissante que le play 4 faut pas faire les surpris je trouve sa correct si certes c'est pas ouf mais ils ont privilégié le 60ips je préfère ce choix comme halo 5 en son temps
roivas
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 02:30 PM
guiguif
pas moi. Overwatch n'a pas de mode solo et ca ne manque pas.
Après c'est toujours une plus valu intéressante, mais si y'a pas de solo j'en ferais pas un drame. Spatoon c'est clairement un jeu multi
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Si c'est du full multi c'est mort pour moi.
roivas Nop, c'est le seul truc qui m'a vraiment plu
Après c'est toujours une plus valu intéressante, mais si y'a pas de solo j'en ferais pas un drame. Spatoon c'est clairement un jeu multi