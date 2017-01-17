Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Rumeur : Une date pour Splatoon 2 sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Rumeur concernant le jeu Splatoon 2 :



Selon Game UK, le jeu sortirait en Europe le 18 août prochain. Le jeu a été annoncé lors de la présentation de la Nintendo Switch vendredi dernier, et Nintendo avait annoncé une ortie pour cet été. En attendant une future confirmation de Nintendo…

Source : http://thisgengaming.com/2017/01/17/splatoon-2-release-date-has-potentially-leaked/
    posted the 01/17/2017 at 01:57 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    milk posted the 01/17/2017 at 01:59 PM
    Vu la tronche de ce 2 j imagine qu il est déjà fini depuis longtemps...
    rbz posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:01 PM
    c'est tard ...
    link49 posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:01 PM
    J'ai vraiment hâte que cette suite sorte. Ca me laissera le temps de finir le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, et de jouer aux jeux Mario Kart 8 Deluxe et Super Bomberman R...
    guiguif posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:01 PM
    J'attend de voir si yaura une campagne solo et si elle sera bien meilleure que celle du 1 qui avait un gros potentiel mais qui était bien trop courte.
    Si c'est du full multi c'est mort pour moi.
    ratchet posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:02 PM
    Idem pas d'histoire, pas d'achat...
    badeuh posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:07 PM
    Il arrive trop vite. J'ai apprécié Splatoon mais la suite pouvait attendre 2018 voir 2019. Avec toutes les licences de Nintendo, un metroid, donkey kong ou pilotwing pouvaient arriver avant.
    link49 posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:09 PM
    N'empêche, ça sera surement le premier million-seller de la Nintendo Switch au Japon.. .
    oss137 posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:09 PM
    milk le jeux est en 1080p 60 ips à un moment donné faut pas faire les difficiles je préfère sa à du 30 ips à choisir
    oss137 posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:11 PM
    milk et le jeux est en mode cartoon pas besoin de super texture
    link49 posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:13 PM
    Au moins, on pourra dire que Nintendo espace ses sorties sur Nintendo Switch durant cette année...
    roivas posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:13 PM
    osef du solo pour ce jeu, par contre j'espère qu'on aura plus de possibilité sur le mode en ligne, comme tag avec ses amis dans la même team sans devoir etre 4, avoir plus de 2 stages en rotation & d'avantage de modes de ejux :3
    guiguif posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:14 PM
    oss137 On peut etre en mode cartoon et être bien plus beau (je ressort encore le Ratchet PS4), là c'est la meme chose que Splatoon 1, ya aucune diff visuel avec le premier

    roivas Nop, c'est le seul truc qui m'a vraiment plu
    oss137 posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:27 PM
    guiguif tu sais bien que la switch est moindre puissante que le play 4 faut pas faire les surpris je trouve sa correct si certes c'est pas ouf mais ils ont privilégié le 60ips je préfère ce choix comme halo 5 en son temps
    roivas posted the 01/17/2017 at 02:30 PM
    guiguif pas moi. Overwatch n'a pas de mode solo et ca ne manque pas.

    Après c'est toujours une plus valu intéressante, mais si y'a pas de solo j'en ferais pas un drame. Spatoon c'est clairement un jeu multi
