profile
name :
Super Robot Taisen V
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
N.C
genre :
tactical-RPG
other versions :
read the reviews
12
shiranui
> blog
Live Super Robot Taisen à 13H !!!
Rappel: Le live commence à 13H et comprendra le nouveau Pv de SRT V et qui sait, peut être des informations comme la possibilité de rajouter des custom Bgm etc...
Bonus
: histoire de patienter et de se hyper avant le prochain Pv de SRT V
suparobo.jp
-
http://suparobo.jp/topics/2017/channel.html
tags :
super robot taisen v ps4 psvita yamato gundam mazinger zero mazin emperor g might gaine
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2017 at 11:31 AM by
shiranui
comments (
3
)
megaman
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 11:33 AM
une date précise pour la version anglaise après ca peut-être (sur play-asia elle est toujours sur février)
shiranui
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 11:34 AM
megaman
Normalement le jeu sort en même temps au Japon et en version Asia cette fois-ci
megaman
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 11:36 AM
shiranui
bonne nouvelle
