Super Robot Taisen V
name : Super Robot Taisen V
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : tactical-RPG
shiranui
shiranui
Live Super Robot Taisen à 13H !!!



Rappel: Le live commence à 13H et comprendra le nouveau Pv de SRT V et qui sait, peut être des informations comme la possibilité de rajouter des custom Bgm etc...




Bonus: histoire de patienter et de se hyper avant le prochain Pv de SRT V

suparobo.jp - http://suparobo.jp/topics/2017/channel.html
    tags : super robot taisen v ps4 psvita yamato gundam mazinger zero mazin emperor g might gaine
    posted the 01/17/2017 at 11:31 AM by shiranui
    comments (3)
    megaman posted the 01/17/2017 at 11:33 AM
    une date précise pour la version anglaise après ca peut-être (sur play-asia elle est toujours sur février)
    shiranui posted the 01/17/2017 at 11:34 AM
    megaman Normalement le jeu sort en même temps au Japon et en version Asia cette fois-ci
    megaman posted the 01/17/2017 at 11:36 AM
    shiranui bonne nouvelle
