Les jeux néo géo sur switch selon famitsu
selon le magazine famitsu , les jeux neo geo devrait etre commercialisé a partir du mois de mars a un tarif de 823 yens (environ 6 euros )

traduction google






http://www.famitsu.com/news/201701/13124782.html
    posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:56 AM by zorrojohn436
    comments (7)
    ntown posted the 01/17/2017 at 10:02 AM
    En effet, l'info est déjà dispo depuis quelques temps :
    "The King of Fighters ‘98, Waku Waku 7, Shock Troopers, World Heroes Perfect et Metal Slug 3. Proposé à 823 Yens chacun (environ 7€), nous savons déjà que The King of Fighters ‘98 sortira en mars dans le monde, les autres plus tard."

    http://www.nintendo-town.fr/2017/01/14/des-jeux-neo-geo-deja-prevus-sur-nintendo-switch/
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/17/2017 at 10:03 AM
    ntown c'est ton site Nintendo town ?
    maxleresistant posted the 01/17/2017 at 10:04 AM
    Arcade archives est listé sur le site officiel Nintendo http://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/arcade-archives-switch

    Il y a une liste ici, avec notamment Farming Simulator
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/17/2017 at 10:06 AM
    maxleresistant labourer la terre et traire les vaches ....josé bové va s'éclater sur switch
    maxleresistant posted the 01/17/2017 at 10:09 AM
    zorrojohn436 Oh yeah, la liste des 35 jeux sur le site US

    http://www.nintendo.com/games/game-guide/?pv=true#filter/switch|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|featured|des|-|-
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/17/2017 at 10:13 AM
    maxleresistant Rayman legend "definitive édition "
    maxleresistant posted the 01/17/2017 at 10:16 AM
    zorrojohn436 Ca fait rêver hein? ^^
