Les jeux néo géo sur switch selon famitsu
selon le magazine famitsu , les jeux neo geo devrait etre commercialisé a partir du mois de mars a un tarif de 823 yens (environ 6 euros )
traduction google
http://www.famitsu.com/news/201701/13124782.html
posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:56 AM by
zorrojohn436
comments (
7
)
ntown
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 10:02 AM
En effet, l'info est déjà dispo depuis quelques temps :
"The King of Fighters ‘98, Waku Waku 7, Shock Troopers, World Heroes Perfect et Metal Slug 3. Proposé à 823 Yens chacun (environ 7€), nous savons déjà que The King of Fighters ‘98 sortira en mars dans le monde, les autres plus tard."
http://www.nintendo-town.fr/2017/01/14/des-jeux-neo-geo-deja-prevus-sur-nintendo-switch/
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 10:03 AM
ntown
c'est ton site Nintendo town ?
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 10:04 AM
Arcade archives est listé sur le site officiel Nintendo
http://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/arcade-archives-switch
Il y a une liste ici, avec notamment Farming Simulator
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 10:06 AM
maxleresistant
labourer la terre et traire les vaches ....josé bové va s'éclater sur switch
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 10:09 AM
zorrojohn436
Oh yeah, la liste des 35 jeux sur le site US
http://www.nintendo.com/games/game-guide/?pv=true#filter/switch|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|-|featured|des|-|-
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 10:13 AM
maxleresistant
Rayman legend "definitive édition "
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 10:16 AM
zorrojohn436
Ca fait rêver hein? ^^
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
