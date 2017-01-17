home page
profile
kalas28
kalas28
> blog
3 courtes vidéos pour musou stars qui présentent....
sympa tout ça.
posted the 01/17/2017 at 01:00 AM by kalas28
kalas28
comments (3)
3
)
artornass
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 01:26 AM
Je mise une piece sur Arnice de Night of the Azure II Naotora de Samurai et pourquoi pas William de Nioh dans ceux qu'on connait pas.
kalas28
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 01:32 AM
artornass
tiens d'ailleurs nights of azur qui avait été reporté pour février au lieu de décembre viens d'être reporté à nouveau pour un vague 2017. on aura peut être pas un étron si on a de la chance XD
artornass
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 01:34 AM
kalas28
Ouais j'ai vu sur Gematsu, qu'ils prennent leurs temps surtout qu'ils ont tendance a avoir trop de projets en même temps.
