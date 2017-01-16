profile
Photos boites nintendo switch + cartouche
amis du soir bonsoir



quelques images des jaquettes jap , euro ,us , et la taille des cartouches .















    posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:10 PM by zorrojohn436
    comments (6)
    kabuki posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:13 PM
    On se tape la couv pas belle pour l'Europe
    kimouz posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:13 PM
    J'suis bien content d'avoir l'image de la jaquette US sur la boite de la version limitée. Elle a vraiment plus de gueule même si le boitier EUR reste joli.
    maxleresistant posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:14 PM
    bien stylé la police de la boite jap
    madness7 posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:16 PM
    Même si la version jap/us est très classe, je trouve la version euro plus originale.
    cyr posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:19 PM
    m'en fou je suis full demat!
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:21 PM
    la cartouche est vraiment petite , ils ont quoi ses japs a tout miniaturiser ?
