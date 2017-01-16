home page
Photos boites nintendo switch + cartouche
amis du soir bonsoir
quelques images des jaquettes jap , euro ,us , et la taille des cartouches .
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:10 PM by zorrojohn436
zorrojohn436
comments (
6
)
kabuki
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:13 PM
On se tape la couv pas belle pour l'Europe
kimouz
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:13 PM
J'suis bien content d'avoir l'image de la jaquette US sur la boite de la version limitée. Elle a vraiment plus de gueule même si le boitier EUR reste joli.
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:14 PM
bien stylé la police de la boite jap
madness7
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:16 PM
Même si la version jap/us est très classe, je trouve la version euro plus originale.
cyr
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:19 PM
m'en fou je suis full demat!
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:21 PM
la cartouche est vraiment petite , ils ont quoi ses japs a tout miniaturiser ?
