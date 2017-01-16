Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
J'ai reçu du lourd!!!!


Quand j'ai appris que glenat ne le traduirais pas je l'ai cherchais pas chère en japonais, je l'ai trouver a 39€ avec fdp sur eBay
Ce livre
FLD.
    tags :
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:21 PM by amassous
    comments (26)
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:25 PM
    Montre a l intérieur
    musm posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:25 PM
    Prochain achat le bescherelle
    kakazu posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:27 PM
    Bel achat
    darksly posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:28 PM
    Joli bébé
    dokou posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:30 PM
    musm ceux serré une bone chauze an ai fait !!!!!
    amassous posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:30 PM
    draculax Quelqu'un a déjà fait quelque chose de mieux
    musm Jamais
    kakazu darksly thx
    lordguyver posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:31 PM
    Amassous avec fdp
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:31 PM
    a mon tour

    https://imageshack.us/i/pmbyihSWj
    amassous posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:33 PM
    lordguyver kes tia
    draculax Demain jte montre tous mes produit dragon ball
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:34 PM
    https://imageshack.us/i/pnIhu21Lj
    amassous posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:35 PM
    draculax J'attends toujours pour Michael
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:35 PM
    https://imageshack.us/i/pnHL7gThj
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:37 PM
    https://imageshack.us/i/po9gT3Toj
    lordguyver posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:38 PM
    amassous Non non rien ^^

    draculax Utilise ça la prochaine fois plus rapide à charger
    http://www.noelshack.com/
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:39 PM
    https://imageshack.us/i/pmYegYa9j
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:40 PM
    https://imageshack.us/i/pmXAa10xj />
    lordguyver ok merci
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:41 PM
    http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2017/03/1484599276-20150131-163347.jpg
    amassous posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:42 PM
    draculax Je vois des bootleg concernant Michael
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:44 PM
    amassous le problème avec ma collection MJ c'est que c'est tout dans des cartons dans mon box, c'est la seule image que j'ai retrouvé sur mon vieux téléphone
    mercure7 posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:47 PM
    musm
    amassous posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:48 PM
    draculax
    kadaj68800 posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:58 PM
    electron posted the 01/16/2017 at 09:02 PM
    Classe!
    manaketechar posted the 01/16/2017 at 09:26 PM
    amassous Ah ? Glenat ne le sortira pas ?
    amassous posted the 01/16/2017 at 09:37 PM
    manaketechar ouais
    zephon posted the 01/16/2017 at 09:51 PM
    fdp toi même manaketechar ils préfèrent sortir des parodies de dragon ball à la pelle
