Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
articles :
225
visites since opening :
1067971
amassous
> blog
J'ai reçu du lourd!!!!
Quand j'ai appris que glenat ne le traduirais pas je l'ai cherchais pas chère en japonais, je l'ai trouver a 39€ avec fdp sur eBay
Ce livre
FLD.
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/16/2017 at 08:21 PM by
amassous
comments (
26
)
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:25 PM
Montre a l intérieur
musm
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:25 PM
Prochain achat le bescherelle
kakazu
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:27 PM
Bel achat
darksly
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:28 PM
Joli bébé
dokou
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:30 PM
musm
ceux serré une bone chauze an ai fait !!!!!
amassous
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:30 PM
draculax
Quelqu'un a déjà fait quelque chose de mieux
musm
Jamais
kakazu
darksly
thx
lordguyver
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:31 PM
Amassous
avec fdp
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:31 PM
a mon tour
https://imageshack.us/i/pmbyihSWj
amassous
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:33 PM
lordguyver
kes tia
draculax
Demain jte montre tous mes produit dragon ball
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:34 PM
https://imageshack.us/i/pnIhu21Lj
amassous
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:35 PM
draculax
J'attends toujours pour Michael
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:35 PM
https://imageshack.us/i/pnHL7gThj
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:37 PM
https://imageshack.us/i/po9gT3Toj
lordguyver
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:38 PM
amassous
Non non rien ^^
draculax
Utilise ça la prochaine fois plus rapide à charger
http://www.noelshack.com/
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:39 PM
https://imageshack.us/i/pmYegYa9j
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:40 PM
https://imageshack.us/i/pmXAa10xj
/>
lordguyver
ok merci
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:41 PM
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2017/03/1484599276-20150131-163347.jpg
amassous
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:42 PM
draculax
Je vois des bootleg concernant Michael
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:44 PM
amassous
le problème avec ma collection MJ c'est que c'est tout dans des cartons dans mon box, c'est la seule image que j'ai retrouvé sur mon vieux téléphone
mercure7
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:47 PM
musm
amassous
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:48 PM
draculax
kadaj68800
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 08:58 PM
electron
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 09:02 PM
Classe!
manaketechar
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 09:26 PM
amassous
Ah ? Glenat ne le sortira pas ?
amassous
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 09:37 PM
manaketechar
ouais
zephon
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 09:51 PM
fdp toi même
manaketechar
ils préfèrent sortir des parodies de dragon ball à la pelle
