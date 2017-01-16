home page
profile
66
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
genzzo
,
fullbuster
,
anakaris
,
davidhm
,
ellie
,
arngrim
,
leblogdeshacka
,
shanks
,
trungz
,
eldren
,
stardustx
,
hado78
,
yamy
,
pyrogas
,
escobar
,
diablass59
,
birmou
,
squal
,
spawnini
,
wanda
,
lightning
,
odv78
,
linuxclan
,
jorostar
,
miokyun
,
driver
,
ravyxxs
,
spilner
,
kabuki
,
fiveagainstone
,
leonr4
,
goldmen33
,
asakim
,
e3payne
,
duff15
,
lusso
,
matjudaz
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jubei
,
nduvel
,
astralbouille
,
kira93
,
minbox
,
megadante
,
jozen15
,
kevisiano
,
link49
,
hyoga57
,
grundbeld
,
furtifdor
,
sora78
,
keiyomi
,
milo42
,
sephiroth07
,
mezmerize
,
theovip
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
rockin
,
impact974
,
aros
,
jerome2000
,
shindo
,
roxloud
,
momotaros
,
jwolf
name :
NiOh
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
fortep
,
minx
,
milo42
,
sephiroth07
cedrich74
articles :
72
visites since opening :
49508
cedrich74
> blog
Nioh : 15 min de gameplay
IGN vient de publier une vidéo de Nioh de 15 minutes !!!
Plus que quelques jours à patienter avant de voir débarquer Nioh sur PS4 puisqu'il sera disponible le 09 février !!
tags :
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/16/2017 at 06:46 PM by
cedrich74
comments (
6
)
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 06:52 PM
Hâte d'être en février.
amorphe
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 06:57 PM
Et de deux! La deuxième exclu ps4 qui me donne envie apres Bloodborn!
contra
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 07:09 PM
Il donne sacrément envie celui là
bloodytears
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 07:09 PM
surement day one
milo42
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 07:10 PM
Un vote mais je regarde pas
dinourex
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 07:10 PM
day one .
il sort dans moins d'un mois déjà !
