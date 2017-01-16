profile
NiOh
name : NiOh
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : N.C
genre : action
cedrich74
cedrich74
Nioh : 15 min de gameplay
IGN vient de publier une vidéo de Nioh de 15 minutes !!!

Plus que quelques jours à patienter avant de voir débarquer Nioh sur PS4 puisqu'il sera disponible le 09 février !!

    posted the 01/16/2017 at 06:46 PM by cedrich74
    comments (6)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/16/2017 at 06:52 PM
    Hâte d'être en février.
    amorphe posted the 01/16/2017 at 06:57 PM
    Et de deux! La deuxième exclu ps4 qui me donne envie apres Bloodborn!
    contra posted the 01/16/2017 at 07:09 PM
    Il donne sacrément envie celui là
    bloodytears posted the 01/16/2017 at 07:09 PM
    surement day one
    milo42 posted the 01/16/2017 at 07:10 PM
    Un vote mais je regarde pas
    dinourex posted the 01/16/2017 at 07:10 PM
    day one . il sort dans moins d'un mois déjà !
