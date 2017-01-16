profile
Comparatif prix consoles et actualisation 2016
Ign.com - http://www.ign.com/articles/2016/10/04/comparing-the-price-of-every-game-console-with-inflation
    posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:12 PM by davydems
    comments (6)
    lordkupo posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:14 PM
    Tout est mélanger, c'est le gros bordel ce tableau.
    shambala93 posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:15 PM
    Deja vu deja fait
    kinox31 posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:15 PM
    Et donc ?? Switch coute le même prix que la Wii U qui a bidé et la wii est à 249 donc ...
    maxleresistant posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:16 PM
    et l'augmentation des salaires dans le meme temps?
    Et la baisse des couts de production?
    mercure7 posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:18 PM
    Et le prix de la baguette de pain ?
    darksly posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:25 PM
    Vue qu'il s'agit d'une hybride où sont les portables ?
