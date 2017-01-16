home page
Comparatif prix consoles et actualisation 2016
Ign.com
-
http://www.ign.com/articles/2016/10/04/comparing-the-price-of-every-game-console-with-inflation
posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:12 PM by
davydems
comments (
6
)
lordkupo
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 05:14 PM
Tout est mélanger, c'est le gros bordel ce tableau.
shambala93
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 05:15 PM
Deja vu deja fait
kinox31
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 05:15 PM
Et donc ?? Switch coute le même prix que la Wii U qui a bidé et la wii est à 249 donc ...
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 05:16 PM
et l'augmentation des salaires dans le meme temps?
Et la baisse des couts de production?
mercure7
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 05:18 PM
Et le prix de la baguette de pain ?
darksly
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 05:25 PM
Vue qu'il s'agit d'une hybride où sont les portables ?
