Je suis et je serais à jamais un grand enfant .
profile
Jeux Vidéo
213
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
haloman
30
Likes
Likers
haloman
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 87
visites since opening : 117549
haloman > blog
Ça parle pas de la Switch chti jure !!!
Une petite interview de Phil Spencer au sujet de Crackdown 3 et Phantom dust qui se veut rassurant sur les jeux.
Je les attends beaucoup visiblement Crackdown est vraiment fun.

Plus d'info à l'E3.
Gameblog - http://www.gameblog.fr/news/65292-xbox-one-phil-spencer-rassure-au-sujet-de-crackdown-3-et-pha
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:06 PM by haloman
    comments (5)
    edgar posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:09 PM
    Un vote pour le titre !
    redmi31 posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:11 PM
    Tant mieux si ça se concrétise.
    shambala93 posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:16 PM
    Curieux de voir Phantom Dust
    haloman posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:22 PM
    shambala93
    Moi aussi surtout que j'avais à peine jouer chez un amis à l'époque et c'était vraiment bien mais assez hardcore.
    J'ai vraiment envie de me plonger dedans.
    shindo posted the 01/16/2017 at 05:26 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre