Une PSVITA2 ?
Shu aperçu à la présentation de la Switch à TOKYO, non c'est juste un délire !!

http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1334551
    posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:08 PM by ninja17
    comments (25)
    svr posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:09 PM
    La classe Yoshida
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:09 PM
    Sans moi quoi que Sony fasse en console portable de toute façon.
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:10 PM
    minbox moi j'aime les trophées vita
    shining posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:12 PM
    J'attend toujours l'annonce de sony sur la vita sp ....
    ninja17 posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:12 PM
    Sinon j'aime bien le mec en rouge , il a dût se dire on a Shu en visuel
    kabuki posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:13 PM
    La mienne a tellement dormi en comparaison de la PSP ... qu'une Vita 2 sans moi
    zampa posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:15 PM
    non merci ma vita à bien pris la poussière
    famimax posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:16 PM
    Ils seraient pas trop con, ils feraient des "exclus" Xperia, avec leur propres pad en accessoire et compatible aussi dualshock... Mais bon comme il y a aucune synergie entre les différentes parties de chez Sony...
    eopy posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:16 PM
    Il prend des notes, si la Switch marche faudra bien faire une Ps4 qu'on puisse utiliser en dehors de chez soi.
    momotaros posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:17 PM
    ninja17 Le gars en rouge qui sort "rangez les consoles, il vient plagier notre concepte"
    ninja17 posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:19 PM
    momotaros
    gantzeur posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:20 PM
    momotaros

    ses pieds sont pas dans la même direction que son corps , ca fait bizarre
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:23 PM
    obi2kanobi oui mais vu comme on s'est fait baiser avec la PSVITA je peux te garantir que plus jamais je prend une console portable made in Sony.
    yoyogamer posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:24 PM
    Vu comme la PS VITA est introuvable, c'est soit ils font une VITA 2, soit ils arrêtent le marché des portables.
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:25 PM
    momotaros Sony fait ce que propose la Switch depuis 2013 avec sa PSVITA mais bon... Le mode de fonctionnement est différent mais sur le principe de pouvoir jouer à ses jeux console de salon sur portable bah c'est pas Nintendo qui l'a inventé ça.
    evilchris posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:25 PM
    En même temps il me semble que c'est un grand fan de Nintendo...

    momotaros il manque le point d'exclamation route au dessus du gars en rouge
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:27 PM
    minbox ah ok je te comprends, moi j'ai attendu avant de la prendre et je profite des occasions comme les soldes sur le ps store
    zaifire posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:29 PM
    minbox Le remote play chez sony est arrivé après les premières révélations de la wii u je crois enfin bref pour l'avoir essayé avec des jeux comme dishonored 2 ou tearaway le remote play avec la vita c'est de la belle merde
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:32 PM
    zaifire tout dépend de la connexion mais sinon ça marche super bien. Par contre pour les touches L2 R2 il faut absolument un adaptateur qui vient se clipser sur la console sinon c'est la merde avec le tactile.
    zaifire posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:35 PM
    minbox Ouai je parlais surtout au niveau ergonomique c'est pas terrible et ma connexion est pourrave en plus donc cela n'arrange pas la chose mais après je pense que ça dépends des jeux.
    momotaros posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:37 PM
    gantzeur Putain tu as remarqué ça, tu snipes chaque pixel de l'image

    minbox Je rigolais

    evilchris
    nad45 posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:42 PM
    Mr Yoshida utilise un Iphone!
    Et le Xperia?
    balf posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:44 PM
    nad45 Le Xperia c'est pour le boulot
    gantzeur posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:51 PM
    momotaros ca m'a flashé direct
    ninja17 posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:53 PM
    gantzeur je l'ai remarqué aussi
