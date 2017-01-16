home page
ajouter un titre
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
ninja17
articles :
9
visites since opening :
154941
ninja17
> blog
Une PSVITA2 ?
Shu aperçu à la présentation de la Switch à TOKYO, non c'est juste un délire !!
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1334551
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:08 PM by
ninja17
comments (
25
)
svr
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:09 PM
La classe Yoshida
minbox
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:09 PM
Sans moi quoi que Sony fasse en console portable de toute façon.
obi2kanobi
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:10 PM
minbox
moi j'aime les trophées vita
shining
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:12 PM
J'attend toujours l'annonce de sony sur la vita sp ....
ninja17
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:12 PM
Sinon j'aime bien le mec en rouge , il a dût se dire on a Shu en visuel
kabuki
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:13 PM
La mienne a tellement dormi en comparaison de la PSP ... qu'une Vita 2 sans moi
zampa
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:15 PM
non merci ma vita à bien pris la poussière
famimax
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:16 PM
Ils seraient pas trop con, ils feraient des "exclus" Xperia, avec leur propres pad en accessoire et compatible aussi dualshock... Mais bon comme il y a aucune synergie entre les différentes parties de chez Sony...
eopy
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:16 PM
Il prend des notes, si la Switch marche faudra bien faire une Ps4 qu'on puisse utiliser en dehors de chez soi.
momotaros
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:17 PM
ninja17
Le gars en rouge qui sort "rangez les consoles, il vient plagier notre concepte"
ninja17
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:19 PM
momotaros
gantzeur
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:20 PM
momotaros
ses pieds sont pas dans la même direction que son corps , ca fait bizarre
minbox
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:23 PM
obi2kanobi
oui mais vu comme on s'est fait baiser avec la PSVITA je peux te garantir que plus jamais je prend une console portable made in Sony.
yoyogamer
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:24 PM
Vu comme la PS VITA est introuvable, c'est soit ils font une VITA 2, soit ils arrêtent le marché des portables.
minbox
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:25 PM
momotaros
Sony fait ce que propose la Switch depuis 2013 avec sa PSVITA mais bon... Le mode de fonctionnement est différent mais sur le principe de pouvoir jouer à ses jeux console de salon sur portable bah c'est pas Nintendo qui l'a inventé ça.
evilchris
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:25 PM
En même temps il me semble que c'est un grand fan de Nintendo...
momotaros
il manque le point d'exclamation route au dessus du gars en rouge
obi2kanobi
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:27 PM
minbox
ah ok je te comprends, moi j'ai attendu avant de la prendre et je profite des occasions comme les soldes sur le ps store
zaifire
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:29 PM
minbox
Le remote play chez sony est arrivé après les premières révélations de la wii u je crois enfin bref pour l'avoir essayé avec des jeux comme dishonored 2 ou tearaway le remote play avec la vita c'est de la belle merde
minbox
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:32 PM
zaifire
tout dépend de la connexion mais sinon ça marche super bien. Par contre pour les touches L2 R2 il faut absolument un adaptateur qui vient se clipser sur la console sinon c'est la merde avec le tactile.
zaifire
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:35 PM
minbox
Ouai je parlais surtout au niveau ergonomique c'est pas terrible et ma connexion est pourrave en plus donc cela n'arrange pas la chose mais après je pense que ça dépends des jeux.
momotaros
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:37 PM
gantzeur
Putain tu as remarqué ça, tu snipes chaque pixel de l'image
minbox
Je rigolais
evilchris
nad45
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:42 PM
Mr Yoshida utilise un Iphone!
Et le Xperia?
balf
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:44 PM
nad45
Le Xperia c'est pour le boulot
gantzeur
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:51 PM
momotaros
ca m'a flashé direct
ninja17
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 02:53 PM
gantzeur
je l'ai remarqué aussi
