" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
123
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1160
visites since opening : 1060167
gantzeur > blog
The King of Fighter : World , un MMORPG sur smartphone


Et là c'est trop stylé et tu comprend pourquoi sur console t'a un Kyo au chara design tout daubé
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:44 PM by gantzeur
    comments (7)
    momotaros posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:54 PM
    on loin de ça : http://i.imgur.com/gnxvzZE.png . et ça : http://i.imgur.com/AhNOtwC.jpg

    Au fait ils l'ont annulé le moba KOF ?
    gantzeur posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:55 PM
    momotaros devait y avoir un moba ? pas au courant ...
    momotaros posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:59 PM
    gantzeur https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0su_Tzp31U
    anaba posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:00 PM
    Momotaros Je serais dev chez SNK je sais pas si je pourrais m'en remettre après avoir vu ces deux images
    momotaros posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:02 PM
    anaba Surtout l'image avec le l'affiche simple 2000
    anaba posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:05 PM
    Momotaros Nan franchement j'arrive pas à savoir laquelle des deux est la pire perso
    gantzeur posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:17 PM
    momotaros non les images c'est chaud j'avoue
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre