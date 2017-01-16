home page
profile
name :
NiOh
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
profile
lightning
all
News
[PS4] NiOh est passé Gold !
News
Koei Tecmo vient en effet annoncer sur son compte twitter que le jeu est passé Gold, et respectera donc sa date de sortie fixé au 9 Février, exclusivement sur PS4.
tags :
rpg
playstation
sony
action
ps4
gold
souls
koei tecmo
nioh
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:32 AM by
lightning
comments (
18
)
milo42
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:32 AM
Youpi
birmou
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:32 AM
palan
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:33 AM
Il y a vraiment trop de jeux au debut de cette année.
lightning
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:34 AM
Une page se tourne
En tous cas bravo à l'équipe de na pas avoir laché le projet malgré toutes ses années
evilchris
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:36 AM
miokyun
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:37 AM
Jeu que j'attends le plus en Février
minbox
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:37 AM
barberousse
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:38 AM
9 février déjà ! Ça passe vite!
cirilla
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:40 AM
lightning
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:42 AM
Apparemment du gameplay et previews en fin d'aprèm
momotaros
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:49 AM
Vivement
rockin
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:50 AM
Premier de mon trio des plus attendus de 2017 !
L’enchaînent de la mort , Nioh , Zelda , Nier Automata ! Tout ça sur 1 mois a peine !
artornass
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:50 AM
Comme à l'accoutumé Tecmo Koei aura mon pognon
obi2kanobi
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:55 AM
sora78
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:58 AM
Bonne nouvelle
shindo
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 11:59 AM
kadaj68800
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 12:07 PM
Ni-oh, Ni-oh.......on joue en rentrant du boulot !
bloodytears
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 12:08 PM
kadaj68800
oh merde...
