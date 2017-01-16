profile
NiOh
66
name : NiOh
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : N.C
genre : action
profile
46
lightning
lightning > blog
[PS4] NiOh est passé Gold !
News


Koei Tecmo vient en effet annoncer sur son compte twitter que le jeu est passé Gold, et respectera donc sa date de sortie fixé au 9 Février, exclusivement sur PS4.





    tags : rpg playstation sony action ps4 gold souls koei tecmo nioh
    posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:32 AM by lightning
    comments (18)
    milo42 posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:32 AM
    Youpi
    birmou posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:32 AM
    palan posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:33 AM
    Il y a vraiment trop de jeux au debut de cette année.
    lightning posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:34 AM
    Une page se tourne

    En tous cas bravo à l'équipe de na pas avoir laché le projet malgré toutes ses années
    evilchris posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:36 AM
    miokyun posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:37 AM
    Jeu que j'attends le plus en Février
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:37 AM
    barberousse posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:38 AM
    9 février déjà ! Ça passe vite!
    cirilla posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:40 AM
    lightning posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:42 AM
    Apparemment du gameplay et previews en fin d'aprèm
    momotaros posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:49 AM
    Vivement
    rockin posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:50 AM
    Premier de mon trio des plus attendus de 2017 !
    L’enchaînent de la mort , Nioh , Zelda , Nier Automata ! Tout ça sur 1 mois a peine !
    artornass posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:50 AM
    Comme à l'accoutumé Tecmo Koei aura mon pognon
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:55 AM
    sora78 posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:58 AM
    Bonne nouvelle
    shindo posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:59 AM
    kadaj68800 posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:07 PM
    Ni-oh, Ni-oh.......on joue en rentrant du boulot !
    bloodytears posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:08 PM
    kadaj68800 oh merde...
