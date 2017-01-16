profile
Taille des boites Switch, comparaison

Pour le coup, on se retrouve vraiment avec des boites PSP/Vita non?



plus visuel final de la cartouche de zelda (plutot moche par contre)

    posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:11 AM by maxleresistant
    comments (15)
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:14 AM
    Des boîtes PSP quoi.
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:16 AM
    S'il vous plaît, pas d'article sur la taille surtout quand la Switch se fait "tailler' de tous les côtés !
    zilwaine posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:17 AM
    Oh punaise !!!! Des boites différentes !!!!

    WhOOOooooOOAAAAAaaaaaAAAaaaa !!

    Ca méritait une new.
    jenicris posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:17 AM
    minbox ce que j'allais dire.
    maxleresistant posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:19 AM
    jenicris minbox heureusement que j'ai écrit que 2 lignes dans l'article, visiblement c'était déjà trop dur à lire...
    shinz0 posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:20 AM
    Je vous prépare un article sur les modèles de vis utilisés par la Switch
    jenicris posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:22 AM
    shinz0 c'était en réponse à ta question.
    suppaman posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:25 AM
    maxleresistant la cartouche Zelda est miche et le visu de la boite je n'aime pas ....
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:25 AM
    maxleresistant étant donné que ça ne ressemble absolument pas aux boîtes PSVITA je confirme simplement que c'est très proche des boîtes PSP
    koji posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:27 AM
    Je trouve les boite switch superbe. (par contre c'est la cover officiel le zelda la ? J'avais vu une autre 5x mieux y a 2 jours.
    raioh posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:30 AM
    Petit teasing : ce soir je fais un article Switch qui va piquer !
    giru posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:35 AM
    koji C'est la jaquette européenne... l'US et la Jap est plus jolie.

    Par contre, on retrouve la jaquette US/Jap sur la boite européenne de l'édition limitée du jeu.
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/16/2017 at 10:37 AM
    maxleresistant La taille et la forme fait très psp et les cartouches font très vita, j'adore les boîtiers slims, bien plus sexy dans une étagère
    koji posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:01 AM
    Giru merci pour l'info dmg.
    draculax posted the 01/16/2017 at 11:12 AM
    C est cool je pourrais mettre 3 rangées par étage sur mon étagère comme la psp
