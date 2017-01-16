profile
kinox31
kinox31
kinox31 > blog
Switch à 306 euros chez Cdiscount !!




Cliquez ici !! !!

Il y a 4 euros de frais de port mais précommandez vite avant la rupture !!

Encore un effort et on arrivera sous la barre des 300
Daiwone ou pas daiwone ??
Cdiscount - http://www.cdiscount.com/
    tags : switch au rabais
    posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:11 AM by kinox31
    comments (2)
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:14 AM
    Précommandez vite avant la rupture !!

    Avant la rupture d'anévrisme ?
    kinox31 posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:19 AM
    ta pas cliquer sur le lien pour precommander icebergbrulant
