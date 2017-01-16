home page
mrnobel
,
link49
,
trez
,
dantedemon
,
minx
,
binou87
,
akumamatata
,
neckbreaker71
,
jeanouillz
kinox31
kinox31
> blog
Switch à 306 euros chez Cdiscount !!
Cliquez ici !!
!!
Il y a 4 euros de frais de port mais précommandez vite avant la rupture !!
Encore un effort et on arrivera sous la barre des 300
Daiwone ou pas daiwone ??
Cdiscount
-
http://www.cdiscount.com/
switch au rabais
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:11 AM by
kinox31
comments (
2
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 12:14 AM
Précommandez vite avant la rupture !!
Avant la rupture d'anévrisme ?
kinox31
posted
the 01/16/2017 at 12:19 AM
ta pas cliquer sur le lien pour precommander
icebergbrulant
Avant la rupture d'anévrisme ?