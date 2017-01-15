profile
Pas besoin de faire trop de blabla tout est dans le titre.

On voit clairement que les chargement sur Zelda sont presque 2 fois plus rapide.
Hypertonic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sg0JkSIyq8
    posted the 01/15/2017 at 11:18 PM by hurricane
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/15/2017 at 11:20 PM
    Format cartouche, tout simplement.
    raioh posted the 01/15/2017 at 11:21 PM
    Les gens vont jamais lâcher cette version démo vieille de 8 mois sans optimisation visiblement
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/15/2017 at 11:24 PM
    raioh Les joueurs Nintendo sont en chien
    Il faut donc bien trouver des avantages "switchiens" !

    Sinon, si Link se met tout nu, est-ce que les chargements seront encore plus courts ?

    oss137 posted the 01/15/2017 at 11:41 PM
    raioh rien à voir sur une cartouche il n'y a pratiquement pas de temps de chargement
    e3payne posted the 01/15/2017 at 11:48 PM
    vive les cartouches et vivement les linkeurs
    raioh posted the 01/15/2017 at 11:56 PM
    Oss137 : On s'en branle, la comparaison n'a pas de sens tant qu'elle est réalisée sur une build de 8 mois d'un jeu encore en développement. C'est juste l'évidence même, que les temps de chargement soient plus rapide sur cartouche de base ne change rien à ce fait.
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:05 AM
    raioh laisse, c'est même pas la peine d'essayer de débattre avec certains ici.
