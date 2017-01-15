profile
Steep
4
name : Steep
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : sport
other versions : PC - Xbox One
lacasadenico
3
lacasadenico
Nico Présente | STEEP |
Petite présentation à la con.

Nico En Jeu - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLqhE8BpCZ0&feature=youtu.be
    tags : gaming humour ubisoft gameplay snowboard ski présentation steep wingsuit parapente
    0
    posted the 01/15/2017 at 07:13 PM by lacasadenico
