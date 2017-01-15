profile
Je parle de la Nintendo Switch
    posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:26 PM by shincloud
    comments (11)
    jeanouillz posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:30 PM
    3h de video
    minbox posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:30 PM
    Je vais regarder ça
    mercure7 posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:30 PM
    Comme tout le monde
    gantzeur posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:31 PM
    Nier Automata est génial , on retiendra ca
    koopa posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:32 PM
    C'est clair ce Nier Automata s'annonce tellement classe
    sankadabo posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:35 PM
    Hybride Camero/gaulois ?
    lion93 posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Par contre , tu as pas parlé de FF15
    popomolos posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:40 PM
    La switch depuis vendredi c'est 90 articles par jour ici
    sankadabo posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:40 PM
    C'est toi qui parle shincloud ?
    Tu as une voix attachante
    mafacenligne posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:43 PM
    Popomolos
    ont vas Switcher la Switch ,t'es pas d'accord !
    shincloud posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:43 PM
    jeanouillz C'était en live c'est pour ça XD

    lion93 Si brièvement XD

    sankadabo XD, c'est la première fois que tu m'entends alors ?
