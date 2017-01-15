profile
25
Monsieur One déprime...


http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/594317/lapetitepelle-dessine-jeuxvideo-com-n-171.htm
    posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:21 PM by jenicris
    comments (10)
    gemini posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:23 PM
    Elle a le temps de déprimer ;-)
    gantzeur posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:28 PM
    ca va , c'est pas Mr Wii U
    milo42 posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:29 PM
    Mais...
    mercure7 posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:32 PM
    gantzeur
    killia posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:35 PM
    Gantzeur Monsieur Wii U a certainement sauté du pont en sortant du bistrot. Il a écrit sur un mur avec du sans "Nintendo m'a tué"
    masharu posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:39 PM
    Des tonnes de jeux, où ça ? Je n'en voit qu'une vingtaine grand max .
    administrateur posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:43 PM
    masharu Non mais t'abuses ! sans les remaster et les jeux multi y en a quand même une taine ? une tainedo
    balf posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:44 PM
    fifine posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:47 PM
    odv78 posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:47 PM
