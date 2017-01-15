profile
Jeux Vidéo
Le online sur Wii U jusqu'à quand ?
Ils vont couper le online quand sur Wii U selon vous pour nous faire acheter Mario Kart et Splatoon sur Switch ? Et aussi nous faire payer le online ?
    posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:25 PM by hisozac
    comments (14)
    artemico posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:27 PM
    D'ici un an minimum. Deux ans max je dirais.
    amassous posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:28 PM
    Faut profiter , derniere console avec online gratuit, jsuis degouter.
    gat posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:29 PM
    amassous Il reste la PS3 aussi.
    flom posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:30 PM
    C est clair que fo profiter.... quel deprime quand meme
    sonilka posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:31 PM
    Personne ne peut répondre à cela. Ca peut très bien être à la fin de l'année comme dans 2/3 ans. Regarde la PS3. Le online est toujours fonctionnel alors que la PS4 a plus de 3 ans desormais.
    hisozac posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:32 PM
    Faut en profiter pour jouer à Devil's Thord en ligne
    gaymer40 posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:35 PM
    hisozac
    giru posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:36 PM
    Fin de l'année sûrement? En gros quand ils mettront en place leur online payant, ils en profiteront sûrement pour faire le grand nettoyage.
    kinox31 posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:37 PM
    sonilka En effet ,

    La wii leur online ont coupé le 20 mai 2014,ça fait combien de temps après la mort de la console ??
    hebuspsa posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:39 PM
    hisozac mdr celle la elle est bonne
    sonilka posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:41 PM
    kinox31 la WiiU est sorti en 2012. Donc 2 ans.
    draculax posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:48 PM
    connaissant Nintendo le 4.3.2017 c'est fini
    kinox31 posted the 01/15/2017 at 04:53 PM
    sonilka Donc logiquement 2 ans aussi pour la wii U
    CQFD

    mais comme Nintendo à changer de tête et d'épaule et comme ils ont l'air + vache au lait qu'autre chose ...
    amassous posted the 01/15/2017 at 05:46 PM
    gat La play3 c'est finis.
