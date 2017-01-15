Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Jeux Vidéo
213
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
koopaskill
8
Likes
Likers
koopaskill
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 191
visites since opening : 67979
koopaskill > blog
DBZ Dokkan Battle (JAP) - Invocations super Végéta divin
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose plusieurs invocations sur le nouveau portail sorti avec plusieurs super Végéta divin à récupérer

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/MHe51zWoEqY
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/15/2017 at 02:02 PM by koopaskill
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre