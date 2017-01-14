profile
shincloud
shincloud
shincloud > blog
rdv du soir : Stream et je parle de la Switch (mon avis)
Si il y a des questions n'hésiter pas

    posted the 01/14/2017 at 06:49 PM by shincloud
    edea79 posted the 01/14/2017 at 06:53 PM
    Tu étais à la session de 10h ce matin ? Moi j'y étais bc plus de monde que je l'aurai pensé du coup pas pu testé bc de truc. Mario kart 8 très propre en portable à 8 en local, arms en duel avec mon fiston. Ce qui m'a bluffé c'est 1 2 switch le jeu ou tu dois deviner combien ya de bille. Comment c'est trop bien fait ! La claque
    rockin posted the 01/14/2017 at 06:58 PM
    t'es marrant avec ton live ... moi je peux pas le regarder de suite ... j'espère que tu feras une vidéo Youtuble pour ton avis !
