Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
51
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
295
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 13600
visites since opening : 12816008
link49 > blog
all
Neil Druckmann : Zelda et la Nintendo Switch réservés
The Legend of Zelda




Voici une Image autour de la Nintendo Switch et du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Neil Druckmann, qui a travaillé sur les jeux Uncharted 4 : A Thoef’s End et The Last of US, entre autres, a fait remarquer sur son compte Twitter qu'il a lui aussi réservé la prochaine console de Nintendo, la Nintendo Switch, ainsi que le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild. Il avait déjà précisé qu’il attendait énormément le prochain Zelda. Pour rappel, les deux sortiront le 3 mars prochain…

Source : http://www.true-gaming.net/home/330043/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/14/2017 at 04:17 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 01/14/2017 at 04:21 PM
    Au moins au USA ils sont enthousiastes
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/14/2017 at 04:21 PM
    Il a vu la qualité du jeu ! Moi c'est ce jeu qui ma pousser a l'acheter day one Vivement les One Piece de Ganbarion
    sandman posted the 01/14/2017 at 04:22 PM
    très intéressant. #LOL #Link49atoujourspascompriscequ'étaitunarticleintéressant
    link49 posted the 01/14/2017 at 04:23 PM
    Ca me fait penser qu'il faut que je le fasse également...
    liquidsnake66 posted the 01/14/2017 at 04:23 PM
    Si il y a débat sur la switch concernant zelda le constat est sans appel: chef d'oeuvre en vue
    jeanouillz posted the 01/14/2017 at 04:25 PM
    sandman +9999
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre