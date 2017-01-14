The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Image autour de la Nintendo Switch et du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Neil Druckmann, qui a travaillé sur les jeux Uncharted 4 : A Thoef’s End et The Last of US, entre autres, a fait remarquer sur son compte Twitter qu'il a lui aussi réservé la prochaine console de Nintendo, la Nintendo Switch, ainsi que le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild. Il avait déjà précisé qu’il attendait énormément le prochain Zelda. Pour rappel, les deux sortiront le 3 mars prochain…
Source : http://www.true-gaming.net/home/330043/
posted the 01/14/2017 at 04:17 PM by link49