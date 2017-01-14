home page
Qui a précommandé sa switch?
Un ptit post pour savoir qui a commandé sa switch, des accessoires et/ou le collector zelda? :-)
posted the 01/14/2017 at 02:45 PM by shuusaku
shuusaku
comments (
16
)
goldmen33
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:46 PM
moi pour mieux l'annuler!
bianh
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:48 PM
Je commande si systeme de succes/ trophee...
gat
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:48 PM
goldmen33
Prends-la et mets-la sur eBay.
aiolia081
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:49 PM
Moi pour mieux la prendre
mais j'espere une baisse de prix et le jeu sera certainement moins chere à Carrouf et pourquoi pas chopper le collector à 60-70€
shinz0
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:49 PM
Non j'attends Mario et un pack avec jeu, j'attends pas de baisse de prix, je suis pété de tune
goldmen33
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:49 PM
gat
wickette
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:50 PM
Moi aussi
, j'ai préco car j'ai plus de wiiU pour Zelda et le line-up 2017 me convient ^^
ratchet
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:51 PM
Moi en panier, reste à voir si je valide ^^
mugiwaraboy
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:52 PM
moi je la prends day one collector zelda breath of the wild
urb4nzak
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:52 PM
Preco aussi.
milo42
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:53 PM
goldmen33
"Mais qu'est ce que tu dis Christian, la Switch c'est pas pour jouer mais pour acheter, vendre, acheter, vendre..."
On t'as reconnu Jacques
minbox
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:53 PM
Perso je l'ai préannulé
kali
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:53 PM
Qui sont les pigeons?
goldmen33
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:53 PM
milo42
ptain sacré Jacquo!
whiteweedow25
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:54 PM
Avant la conf j'étais chaud mais c'est mort , j'ai encore ma wii u au grenier qui aura son chant du cygne
gemini
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 02:54 PM
Non j'ai une WiiU pour Zelda c'est Bon. Tu as vu le planning de sortie des mois à venir ?? Aucun jeu au lancement, perf au rabais, prix abusé et faut en plus rajouter le pad pro...la blague là sérieux. Je la prendrai quand il y'a aura des jeux et si elle ne tourne pas comme la U
On t'as reconnu Jacques