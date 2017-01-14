profile
DiRT Showdown
name : DiRT Showdown
platform : PC
editor : Codemasters
developer : Codemasters
genre : racing
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (local) - Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date : 05/24/2012
us release date : 05/29/2012
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.codemasters.com/fr/dirtshowdown/360/
DiRT Showdown gratuit sur PC (encore pour 8h)
Salut à tous, un petit message pour signaler que DiRT Showdown est gratuit sur HumbleBundle store pour encore 8h pour ceux que ça intéresse.
https://www.humblebundle.com/store/dirt-showdown-free-game
    posted the 01/14/2017 at 09:57 AM by pwyll
    comments (2)
    thomass2 posted the 01/14/2017 at 09:59 AM
    merci beaucoup ^^
    pwyll posted the 01/14/2017 at 10:01 AM
    thomass2
