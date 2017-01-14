home page
name :
DiRT Showdown
platform :
PC
editor :
Codemasters
developer :
Codemasters
genre :
racing
multiplayer :
1 à 2 (local) - Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date :
05/24/2012
us release date :
05/29/2012
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
official website :
http://www.codemasters.com/fr/dirtshowdown/360/
zabuza
,
supatony
,
amorphe
,
link49
,
olimar59
pwyll
articles :
55
visites since opening :
53929
pwyll
> blog
DiRT Showdown gratuit sur PC (encore pour 8h)
Salut à tous, un petit message pour signaler que DiRT Showdown est gratuit sur HumbleBundle store pour encore 8h pour ceux que ça intéresse.
https://www.humblebundle.com/store/dirt-showdown-free-game
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/14/2017 at 09:57 AM by
pwyll
comments (
2
)
thomass2
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 09:59 AM
merci beaucoup ^^
pwyll
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 10:01 AM
thomass2
