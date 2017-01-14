profile
Jeux Vidéo
213
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
rogerjk
0
Like
Likers
rogerjk
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 7
visites since opening : 5354
rogerjk > blog
Nintendo nous cache quelque chose sur le Dock de la Switch?


Si vous regarder cette image qui vient du site officiel.
On voit une fente spécial à coté des entrer normal.

Les spéculations sont ouverte.
Nintendo - http://media.nintendo.com/nintendo/cocoon/switch-static-pages/switch/etRgxnAu0zRX4bmWnt9K628wG7YQUI6t/images/switch/features/closer-dock-back.jpg
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/14/2017 at 02:35 AM by rogerjk
    comments (5)
    predagogue posted the 01/14/2017 at 02:37 AM
    colle ça, ça sera mieux =D

    [img=650]http://media.nintendo.com/nintendo/cocoon/switch-static-pages/switch/etRgxnAu0zRX4bmWnt9K628wG7YQUI6t/images/switch/features/closer-dock-back.jpg[/img]
    rogerjk posted the 01/14/2017 at 02:39 AM
    predagogue Corrigé, merci
    predagogue posted the 01/14/2017 at 02:40 AM
    predagogue derien gro

    sinon ça sera possible de recharger la tablette via cable USB ?
    kali posted the 01/14/2017 at 02:44 AM
    A chaque console, il y a tjs des slots en plus pas forcément utilisés. Ça veut rien dire.
    ninja17 posted the 01/14/2017 at 02:46 AM
    c'est juste un slot usb 3
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre