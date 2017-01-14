profile
Un dernier troll switch puis s'en va promis





Morte née...
    posted the 01/14/2017 at 12:38 AM by cedrickv93
    comments (6)
    giru posted the 01/14/2017 at 12:41 AM
    C'est juste un photoshop raté de la part de Nintendo. On sait que tu peux jouer à 8 en local avec chacun son écran, sans split.
    cedrickv93 posted the 01/14/2017 at 12:44 AM
    Tu rate un photoshop pour le lancement d'une console... Ça prouves qu'ils sont perdus les pauvres... Un lancement doit être parfait surtout à l'heure du net ou toute info et partagé instantanément dans le monde.
    J'esperes que tu a raison....
    jeanouillz posted the 01/14/2017 at 12:44 AM
    giru Bon après, vont-ils réussir a vendre 8 switch dans le monde ? /trollOff
    redmi31 posted the 01/14/2017 at 12:47 AM
    Décidément c'est chaud le bashing quand même sur cette console
    giru posted the 01/14/2017 at 12:52 AM
    cedrickv93 C'est une erreur sur une photo... Ca arrive tout le temps, chez tout le monde. Juste que aujourd'hui tout le monde a décidé de basher la Switch autant que possible, donc même cette pauvre image devient un scandale.

    Nintendo la changera sur son site dans quelques jours quand ils s'en rendront compte et fin de l'histoire.
    cedrickv93 posted the 01/14/2017 at 12:53 AM
    giru Les pauvres ils donnent le baton pour ce faire frapper (en motion hd svp)
