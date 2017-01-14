home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
213
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
monsieurpatcher
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
zekk
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
ootaniisensei
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
brun201
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
hashtag
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
guiguif
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
segaxnintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
natedrake
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
fortep
,
diablass59
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
kurosama
cedrickv93
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
56
visites since opening :
47153
cedrickv93
> blog
Un dernier troll switch puis s'en va promis
Morte née...
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/14/2017 at 12:38 AM by
cedrickv93
comments (
6
)
giru
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 12:41 AM
C'est juste un photoshop raté de la part de Nintendo. On sait que tu peux jouer à 8 en local avec chacun son écran, sans split.
cedrickv93
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 12:44 AM
Tu rate un photoshop pour le lancement d'une console... Ça prouves qu'ils sont perdus les pauvres... Un lancement doit être parfait surtout à l'heure du net ou toute info et partagé instantanément dans le monde.
J'esperes que tu a raison....
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 12:44 AM
giru
Bon après, vont-ils réussir a vendre 8 switch dans le monde ?
/trollOff
redmi31
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 12:47 AM
Décidément c'est chaud le bashing quand même sur cette console
giru
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 12:52 AM
cedrickv93
C'est une erreur sur une photo... Ca arrive tout le temps, chez tout le monde. Juste que aujourd'hui tout le monde a décidé de basher la Switch autant que possible, donc même cette pauvre image devient un scandale.
Nintendo la changera sur son site dans quelques jours quand ils s'en rendront compte et fin de l'histoire.
cedrickv93
posted
the 01/14/2017 at 12:53 AM
giru
Les pauvres ils donnent le baton pour ce faire frapper (en motion hd svp)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
J'esperes que tu a raison....
Nintendo la changera sur son site dans quelques jours quand ils s'en rendront compte et fin de l'histoire.