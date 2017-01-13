profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
slooby
slooby
slooby > blog
Conférence Switch FR ?
Bonsoir à tous !
Savez-vous si la conférence Switch de ce matin est disponible avec des sous-titres FR ?
Histoire de me faire mon propre avis !
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 10:13 PM by slooby
    comments (1)
    liquidsnake66 posted the 01/13/2017 at 10:16 PM
    Serais tu provençal le gaulois ?
