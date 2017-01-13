profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
kibix971
kibix971
kibix971 > blog
The legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: Wii U vs Switch
Comme on y coupera pas, autant le faire de suite. Voila donc 2 vidéos comparative de Zelda. La version Wii U est tiré de la démo présenté a l'E3 et la version Switch est celle qui a été dévoilé aujourd'hui.




    posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:35 PM by kibix971
    comments (10)
    gat posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:38 PM
    Petite pensée aux merluches qui criaient haut et fort qu'il n'y avait aucun filtre au dernier E3.
    goldmen33 posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:39 PM
    gat c'est superbe qu'ils disaient
    evilchris posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:41 PM
    goldmen33 gat comparé un build e3 et un nouveau
    gat posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:41 PM
    goldmen33 Ca fait parti de la DA !

    Ca fait parti des effets climatiques !

    goldmen33 posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:43 PM
    evilchris je sais mais ils racontaient ça à l'E3...

    gat "du brouillard ou ça du brouillard?!"
    hebuspsa posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:44 PM
    Perso je trouve la version switch plus belle...plus fine
    gat posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:44 PM
    evilchris Il n'empêche que le filtre dénaturait la DA qui est juste sublime.
    fragdelapassion posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:45 PM
    sans filtre pour moi
    izayoi75 posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:46 PM
    gat
    variastalker posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:47 PM
    gat goldmen33 Bah c'est surtout la qualité du stream qui était dégeulasse.

    Regarde ça : https://www.nintendo.co.jp/zelda/movie/run.mp4

    Le jeu Wii U en direct feed depuis les serveurs Nintendo.

    Il est où le filtre ?

    Par contre, y'a pas une grande différence avec la Switch, et ça c'est vraiment à chier.
