name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
kibix971
> blog
The legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: Wii U vs Switch
Comme on y coupera pas, autant le faire de suite. Voila donc 2 vidéos comparative de Zelda. La version Wii U est tiré de la démo présenté a l'E3 et la version Switch est celle qui a été dévoilé aujourd'hui.
posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:35 PM by kibix971
kibix971
comments (
10
)
gat
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:38 PM
Petite pensée aux merluches qui criaient haut et fort qu'il n'y avait aucun filtre au dernier E3.
goldmen33
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:39 PM
gat
c'est superbe qu'ils disaient
evilchris
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:41 PM
goldmen33
gat
comparé un build e3 et un nouveau
gat
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:41 PM
goldmen33
Ca fait parti de la DA !
Ca fait parti des effets climatiques !
goldmen33
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:43 PM
evilchris
je sais mais ils racontaient ça à l'E3...
gat
"du brouillard ou ça du brouillard?!"
hebuspsa
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:44 PM
Perso je trouve la version switch plus belle...plus fine
gat
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:44 PM
evilchris
Il n'empêche que le filtre dénaturait la DA qui est juste sublime.
fragdelapassion
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:45 PM
sans filtre pour moi
izayoi75
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:46 PM
gat
variastalker
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:47 PM
gat
goldmen33
Bah c'est surtout la qualité du stream qui était dégeulasse.
Regarde ça :
https://www.nintendo.co.jp/zelda/movie/run.mp4
Le jeu Wii U en direct feed depuis les serveurs Nintendo.
Il est où le filtre ?
Par contre, y'a pas une grande différence avec la Switch, et ça c'est vraiment à chier.
