Quel jeu ai-je recus???


La switch va attendre, j'ai des jeux a faire
Lui qui trouve en 1er gagne RIEN.
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:32 PM by amassous
    diablass59 posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:34 PM
    Xenoverse 2 ?
    vfries posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:35 PM
    sf5
    lordkupo posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:36 PM
    Bravely Second
    miko599 posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:36 PM
    vu la dispositions de tes jeux, je dirai gravity rush : remastered ^^
    amassous posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:36 PM
    diablass59 Y'a pas xenoverse 2
    vfries nn ca fait un moment je l'ai
    bloodytears posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:36 PM
    un jeu en démat qu'on peut pas voir
    kevisiano posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:36 PM
    Flemme de pivoter ma tête
    amassous posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:38 PM
    miko599 nn je l'ai finis y'a lomptemps!
    bloodytears hahahah FLD
    kevisiano dsl, c'est a l'endroit sur mon iphone
    vfries posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:40 PM
    DQ heroes
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:44 PM
    Super nachos sur Ds
