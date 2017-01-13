The story goes on...
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
ryohazuki
ryohazuki
articles : 843
visites since opening : 969159
ryohazuki > blog
all
Merci Sony...
Impressions
De sauver le jeu vidéo car avec Nintendo et Microsoft totalement a l'ouest, notre média préfèré était en péril sans vous...

Shu Yoshida



Mark Cerny

    posted the 01/13/2017 at 04:12 PM by ryohazuki
    arquion posted the 01/13/2017 at 04:13 PM
    ce gif de Yoshida
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/13/2017 at 04:13 PM
    ninja17 posted the 01/13/2017 at 04:14 PM
    guiguif posted the 01/13/2017 at 04:14 PM
    Merci surtout de nous vendre un matos a un prix qui va avec sa puissance
    davidsexking posted the 01/13/2017 at 04:14 PM
    +100
    Sans Sony j'aurai abandonné le jv sur cette gen
