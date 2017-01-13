Par le Pouvoir de la Merguez Ancestrale, je ne crains plus personne car je suis un Pro-MSN maintenant 8)
Y'a qu'une chose que j'ai retenu sur la Switch
Spawnini Passion
Taiko Drums Master sur Switch




M'en fiche du nouveau Zelda, Taiko de retour . Vivement le prix des accessoires

    posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:19 PM by spawnini
    comments (8)
    spawnini posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:22 PM
    hyoga57 nicolasgourry momotaros


    shanks Il n'y a pas de fiche de jeu pour ce futur chef-d'oeuvre
    shanks posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:22 PM
    spawnini
    ouébonsava

    Je la ferais ce soir.
    maxleresistant posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:23 PM
    Ce gif avec le gant, il est parfait.
    spawnini posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:24 PM
    shanks
    shinz0 posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:25 PM
    spawnini je me laisserai tenter quand il sortira
    e3ologue posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:30 PM
    idem je vais enfin pouvoir me refaire du taiko
    yagamiraiko posted the 01/13/2017 at 04:05 PM
    Il n'y aura pas d'accessoire tu tappoteras ton écran comme sur DS et c'est tout...
