rhanus > blog
La Switch c'est de la merde, venez !
Venez voir ma petite fable vidéo ! Pour ma part je vais m'acheter une Wii U, c'est la même console avec plus de jeu... hihihi

    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:33 PM by rhanus
    comments (4)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:34 PM
    Un peu de goût Svp
    svr posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:35 PM
    C'est qui ce noname ?
    testament posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:37 PM
    Non.
    bloodytears posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:40 PM
    à l'époque on disait déjà que la Wii U c'était la Wii avec plus de jeux
