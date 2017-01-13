home page
10 / 08 / 2016
gat
gat
> blog
Switch : de nouveaux partenariats en approche
Pour Milo42.
Coïncidence ? Je pense pas.
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:23 PM by
gat
comments (
29
)
lordkupo
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
racsnk
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
shambala93
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
M'en doutais en voyant "
Gat
" ^^
redmi31
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
ni2bo2
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
PTDR GG mec!
shinz0
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
il manque la vente d'organe au marché noir
lightning
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
L'enfoiré
uchii
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
Mec ils viennent d'annoncer un partenariat exclusif avec Vaseline également !
Regarde une photo de mon Let's Play :
http://d2arxepu0ul4m5.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/06133724/leadimage.jpg
ootaniisensei
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
Vous êtes inspiré aujourd'hui les mecs
sora78
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
kirk
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
Ce qu'elle se prend dans la tronche.
Ils l'ont cherchés en même temps..
sonilka
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:26 PM
uchii
mais non
gat
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:27 PM
uchii
Comme dans du beurre.
goldmen33
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:27 PM
Les rats Nintendo sont toujours là tapis dans l'ombre!
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:28 PM
Apparemment y a un partenariat avec Rocco ent pour le day one aussi
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:28 PM
Personnellement je vais vendre mon PC, ma PS3, ma WiiU, mon frigo, mes vêtements, mes chaussures et ma femme. Avec ça je pourrais me prendre au moins 4 joy-cons
ootaniisensei
oh ba quand Nintendo nous tend le flingue, les cartouches, le charge, et se colle une cible sur le cul, on a plus trop le choix. On est obligé de tirer
uchii
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:28 PM
gat
Deux doigts la technique N-Sex, ça fait 3 générations de consoles de salon / hybride qu'ils se les mettent.
guiguif
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:29 PM
svr
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:29 PM
Le gif de l'article précédent était bien mieux. Peut mieux faire.
foxstep
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:30 PM
Je pensais que
gat
ne trollais jamais.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:30 PM
Oh purée
Elle prend cher la Switch
gat
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:32 PM
svr
Jim Carrey en même temps.
foxstep
J'en fais très rarement.
icebergbrulant
Elle prend cher car elle est trop chère. Pour la peine, je m'en vais écouter Cher.
kira93
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:32 PM
Gat
Mdrrrrrrrr a cause de toi j'ai renverser mon café putainn
iglooo
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:34 PM
gat
pas très recherché tout ça
badeuh
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:35 PM
gat
Très bon.
Depuis ce matin 5h20, j'ai de la peine pour ma copine qui s'est engagée à m'acheter la switch en cadeau de noël. J'attends les retours des sessions de samedi au grand palais avant de lui suggérer un autre cadeau.
birmou
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:35 PM
gat
T'es horrible
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:38 PM
gat
Tu devrais plutôt déménager dans le Loire et Cher, la vie est moins chère
Sur ce, je dois finir mes chocolats de Noël, ce sont des chocolats Nintendo !
Tu connais les chocolats Mon Chér ii !?!
edgar
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:39 PM
Excellent !
iglooo
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 02:42 PM
icebergbrulant
allez zou, au karscher, t'es pas en forme.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
