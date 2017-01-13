profile
Switch : de nouveaux partenariats en approche





Pour Milo42.




Coïncidence ? Je pense pas.




    posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:23 PM by gat
    comments (29)
    lordkupo posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
    racsnk posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
    shambala93 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
    M'en doutais en voyant " Gat" ^^
    redmi31 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
    ni2bo2 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
    PTDR GG mec!
    shinz0 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
    il manque la vente d'organe au marché noir
    lightning posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
    L'enfoiré
    uchii posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
    Mec ils viennent d'annoncer un partenariat exclusif avec Vaseline également !

    Regarde une photo de mon Let's Play :

    http://d2arxepu0ul4m5.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/06133724/leadimage.jpg
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
    Vous êtes inspiré aujourd'hui les mecs
    sora78 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
    kirk posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
    Ce qu'elle se prend dans la tronche.
    Ils l'ont cherchés en même temps..
    sonilka posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:26 PM
    uchii mais non
    gat posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:27 PM
    uchii Comme dans du beurre.
    goldmen33 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:27 PM
    Les rats Nintendo sont toujours là tapis dans l'ombre!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:28 PM
    Apparemment y a un partenariat avec Rocco ent pour le day one aussi
    maxleresistant posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:28 PM
    Personnellement je vais vendre mon PC, ma PS3, ma WiiU, mon frigo, mes vêtements, mes chaussures et ma femme. Avec ça je pourrais me prendre au moins 4 joy-cons

    ootaniisensei oh ba quand Nintendo nous tend le flingue, les cartouches, le charge, et se colle une cible sur le cul, on a plus trop le choix. On est obligé de tirer
    uchii posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:28 PM
    gat

    Deux doigts la technique N-Sex, ça fait 3 générations de consoles de salon / hybride qu'ils se les mettent.
    guiguif posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:29 PM
    svr posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:29 PM
    Le gif de l'article précédent était bien mieux. Peut mieux faire.
    foxstep posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:30 PM
    Je pensais que gat ne trollais jamais.
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:30 PM
    Oh purée

    Elle prend cher la Switch
    gat posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:32 PM
    svr Jim Carrey en même temps.

    foxstep J'en fais très rarement.

    icebergbrulant Elle prend cher car elle est trop chère. Pour la peine, je m'en vais écouter Cher.

    kira93 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:32 PM
    Gat

    Mdrrrrrrrr a cause de toi j'ai renverser mon café putainn
    iglooo posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:34 PM
    gat pas très recherché tout ça
    badeuh posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:35 PM
    gat Très bon.

    Depuis ce matin 5h20, j'ai de la peine pour ma copine qui s'est engagée à m'acheter la switch en cadeau de noël. J'attends les retours des sessions de samedi au grand palais avant de lui suggérer un autre cadeau.
    birmou posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:35 PM
    gat T'es horrible
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:38 PM
    gat
    Tu devrais plutôt déménager dans le Loire et Cher, la vie est moins chère
    Sur ce, je dois finir mes chocolats de Noël, ce sont des chocolats Nintendo !
    Tu connais les chocolats Mon Chér ii !?!

    edgar posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:39 PM
    Excellent !
    iglooo posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:42 PM
    icebergbrulant allez zou, au karscher, t'es pas en forme.
