name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 54
visites since opening : 53130
Direct Nintendo Treehouse Switch + autres vidéos
Salut à tous, un Treehouse Switch en direct va bientôt commencer.



Voici d'autres vidéos offscreen de ARMS et SFII Ultra


    posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:17 PM by pwyll
    comments (8)
    okagami posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:18 PM
    Espérons d'autre annonce
    ni2bo2 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:22 PM
    Combien le "remasterededededededed" de SF2? 50 balles? ^^
    mercure7 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:24 PM
    ni2bo2 40 ou 50, y a des chances oui, faut profiter de la famine
    sonilka posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:25 PM
    Mais ils vont montrer quoi ?
    roivas posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:26 PM
    Arms a l'air bien sympa en fait et le contrôle bien réactif
    ni2bo2 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:27 PM
    roivas moué c'est du vu et revu... Jamais été fan des jeux profitant de la gyroscopie...
    lv426 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:28 PM
    J avais peur que la journée soit pourrie mais enfin de compte je suis plus que satisfait, je viens d'économiser 350 grâce à Nintendo
    ni2bo2 posted the 01/13/2017 at 02:30 PM
    lv426 tu comp^tais acheté que la console? Tu en aurais fait quoi? Tu l'aurais regardée sur ton étagère? ^^
