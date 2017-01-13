home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
213
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
monsieurpatcher
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
zekk
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
ootaniisensei
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
brun201
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
hashtag
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
guiguif
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
segaxnintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
natedrake
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
51
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
strifedcloud
,
carlmorol
,
sephiroth07
,
monsieurpatcher
,
minx
,
grozourson
,
jeanouillz
,
octobot
,
battossai
,
kenren
,
chambourcy
,
heisenberg
,
flom
,
oda12
,
fullbuster
,
drakeramore
,
neo810
,
trez
,
giusnake
,
tvirus
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
nayth57
,
amassous
,
binou87
,
terminator
,
dx93
,
ulmeyda
,
badaboumisback
,
dragonkevin
,
riuy
,
cuthbert
,
fredone
,
spawnini
,
58e64g
,
archesstat
,
23h59
,
vlexx
,
nicolasgourry
,
rafifou
,
lz
,
link80
,
fortep
,
shadowmose
,
nekonoctis
,
hashtag
,
octobann
,
kurosama
,
nintendofan01
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
famimax
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
534
visites since opening :
591323
famimax
> blog
all
Jeux Vidéo
Films & Séries
Musique
Divers
Switch déja un modéle collector RE Zero
Jeux Vidéo
Non, pas ce RE Zero...
Source :
https://www.facebook.com/crunchyroll.fr/photos/a.307553909397528.1073741828.303855473100705/792831567536424/?type=3&theater
Oui c'est complétement nul je le sais, et j'en suis sur que certains vont même pas capter
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/13/2017 at 01:18 PM by
famimax
comments (
11
)
goldmen33
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:22 PM
Je crois que j'ai envie de voir nintendo se planter une bonne fois pour toute et qu'ils arrêtent de faire des consoles.
kimouz
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:22 PM
Je ne connaissais pas
sora78
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:22 PM
Rem et Ram
gantzeur
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:25 PM
goldmen33
ca ressemble plus à rien sérieux ....
fonkyfamily15
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:26 PM
Pour la blague, je laisse les autres réagir!! Mais pour l'anime Re Zero je le vous conseille, un grand de coup de cœur !!
terranova
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:30 PM
goldmen33
Pas loin pareil..........
goldmen33
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:33 PM
gantzeur
franchement ils continuent à faire n'importe quoi... elle fera 20 millions à tout casser s'ils gardent ces prix de merde...
terranova
quand on imagine Zelda avec la puissance d'une PS4 ptain on l'aurait eu notre teaser 2014...
terranova
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:42 PM
goldmen33
Pffff à fond !
zaifire
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:51 PM
goldmen33
Je pense qu'ils ont plus le choix, ils sont obligés d'innover ou de trouver de nouveau concept pour se démarquer des autres sinon ça risque de faire comme la gamecube.
suppaman
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:52 PM
goldmen33
20 millions ! T'es sympa .... 13 millions de Wii U avec bcp d'ancien Wii Uter qui ne la prendront pas aux début car enflouage de jeux. Reste les joueurs 3ds ... on verra mais ce n'est pas gagné.
goldmen33
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 01:53 PM
zaifire
bin la wii u avait un truc innovant sauf que personne n'en voulait...
suppaman
c'est ça! 20 millions c'est dans le meilleur des cas!
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
terranova quand on imagine Zelda avec la puissance d'une PS4 ptain on l'aurait eu notre teaser 2014...
suppaman c'est ça! 20 millions c'est dans le meilleur des cas!