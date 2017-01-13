home page
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
7
visites since opening :
7718
lion93
> blog
Qui peut me faire un bilan de la conférence ?
Bref elle est bonne à prendre ou pas
posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:25 AM by
lion93
comments (
23
)
wolfheart
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:26 AM
330 euros
uchii
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:27 AM
http://i.imgur.com/cxXFvAM.gif
shao
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:27 AM
Chièze nous à menti
terranova
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:27 AM
http://www.cannaweed.com/upload/server_8/2/16ce4d.jpg
yurilowelle
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:28 AM
a chier ... il y a que des jeux jap et pas mal de jeux commancée sur wiiU et fini sur switch, aucun lin up et encore des jeux demo switch comme ils ont pu en faire avec la wii et la Wiiu.
Seul bonne nouvelle pour moi c'est le jeu de shin'en qui tourne en 1080P alors que sur wiiU il tourne en 720p .
krash
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:29 AM
- 330e à poil
- Online payant
- Pas d'Ethernet
- Motion gaming
- 70e manette pro
- 70e le duo de joy-con
- 50e le joy-con
- 2h d'autonomie réel
- Il te faut ton tél pour discuter en ligne
- Line-up maigre
- Le nouveau Zelda dispo à la sortie, mais aussi sur Wii U
lion93
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:29 AM
xD je vois , elle a pas l'air de vous emballer
mercure7
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:30 AM
330 euros sans jeu
32 Go
Zelda au lancement le 3 mars (lancement WiiU simultané)
puis Mario Kart et Splatoon "retouchés" d'ici cet été
puis Mario Odyssey vers Noël
C'est assez léger pour le moment ...
potion2swag
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:32 AM
krash
- Il te faut ton tél pour discuter en ligne
Wouat
famimax
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:32 AM
Moi j'ai fait un bilan sanguin, j'ai un peu de cholestérol. Tu veut le bilan complet ?
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:33 AM
http://img11.hostingpics.net/pics/302001Miyamoto.jpg
lion93
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:33 AM
xD non ils sont pas sérieux , du coup on sera obligé de parler sur team speak
krash
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:34 AM
potion2swag
Ce n'est pas des conneries, il y aura une application mobile payante pour pouvoir discuter avec tes potes en ligne
potion2swag
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:38 AM
Krash
Mais bordel de merde, on est en 2017 quoi (oui j'avais mis 2016
)
mercure7
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:38 AM
krash
Ouais des tueurs les gars
même la Vita te forçait pas à faire ça
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:38 AM
Si tu aimes Nintendo de l'époque Gamecube et avant, la Switch c'est juste ton pire cauchemar qui se réalise.
Si tu adores le Nintendo aujourd'hui, ba c'est la meme chose mais en plus mauvais et plus cher.
kirk
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:40 AM
Un caca hors de prix.
Pour cette gen c'est PS4 (avec un PC).
famimax
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:42 AM
Non mais le chat c'est avec un tel ? C'est pas compatible aussi sur tel ?
mercure7
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:44 AM
famimax
c'est une app auquel t'as accès via ton téléphone si tu payes l'abonnement Nintendo à priori
famimax
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:46 AM
mercure7
mais on pourra pas mettre un micro casque tout simple ? C'est possible, l'app est en plus mais pas obligatoire
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:46 AM
mercure7
famimax
Il n'y a pas de micro intégré à la Switch ?
Sûrement pour mieux entendre les glaçons
mercure7
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:49 AM
jeanouillz
je sais pas, je te dis juste ce qui est indiqué sur le site officiel.
mercure7
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:50 AM
famimax
Aucune idée, connaissant Nintendo, c'est surtout pour "protéger les petits" ... le chat vocal ça a jamais été leur trip
