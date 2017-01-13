profile
Qui peut me faire un bilan de la conférence ?
Bref elle est bonne à prendre ou pas
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:25 AM by lion93
    comments (23)
    wolfheart posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:26 AM
    330 euros
    uchii posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:27 AM
    shao posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:27 AM
    Chièze nous à menti
    terranova posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:27 AM
    yurilowelle posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:28 AM
    a chier ... il y a que des jeux jap et pas mal de jeux commancée sur wiiU et fini sur switch, aucun lin up et encore des jeux demo switch comme ils ont pu en faire avec la wii et la Wiiu.

    Seul bonne nouvelle pour moi c'est le jeu de shin'en qui tourne en 1080P alors que sur wiiU il tourne en 720p .
    krash posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:29 AM
    - 330e à poil
    - Online payant
    - Pas d'Ethernet
    - Motion gaming
    - 70e manette pro
    - 70e le duo de joy-con
    - 50e le joy-con
    - 2h d'autonomie réel
    - Il te faut ton tél pour discuter en ligne
    - Line-up maigre
    - Le nouveau Zelda dispo à la sortie, mais aussi sur Wii U
    lion93 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:29 AM
    xD je vois , elle a pas l'air de vous emballer
    mercure7 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:30 AM
    330 euros sans jeu
    32 Go
    Zelda au lancement le 3 mars (lancement WiiU simultané)

    puis Mario Kart et Splatoon "retouchés" d'ici cet été

    puis Mario Odyssey vers Noël

    C'est assez léger pour le moment ...
    potion2swag posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:32 AM
    krash - Il te faut ton tél pour discuter en ligne

    Wouat
    famimax posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:32 AM
    Moi j'ai fait un bilan sanguin, j'ai un peu de cholestérol. Tu veut le bilan complet ?
    jeanouillz posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:33 AM
    lion93 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:33 AM
    xD non ils sont pas sérieux , du coup on sera obligé de parler sur team speak
    krash posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:34 AM
    potion2swag Ce n'est pas des conneries, il y aura une application mobile payante pour pouvoir discuter avec tes potes en ligne
    potion2swag posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:38 AM
    Krash Mais bordel de merde, on est en 2017 quoi (oui j'avais mis 2016 )
    mercure7 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:38 AM
    krash Ouais des tueurs les gars même la Vita te forçait pas à faire ça
    maxleresistant posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:38 AM
    Si tu aimes Nintendo de l'époque Gamecube et avant, la Switch c'est juste ton pire cauchemar qui se réalise.

    Si tu adores le Nintendo aujourd'hui, ba c'est la meme chose mais en plus mauvais et plus cher.
    kirk posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:40 AM
    Un caca hors de prix.
    Pour cette gen c'est PS4 (avec un PC).
    famimax posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:42 AM
    Non mais le chat c'est avec un tel ? C'est pas compatible aussi sur tel ?
    mercure7 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:44 AM
    famimax c'est une app auquel t'as accès via ton téléphone si tu payes l'abonnement Nintendo à priori
    famimax posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:46 AM
    mercure7 mais on pourra pas mettre un micro casque tout simple ? C'est possible, l'app est en plus mais pas obligatoire
    jeanouillz posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:46 AM
    mercure7 famimax Il n'y a pas de micro intégré à la Switch ?
    Sûrement pour mieux entendre les glaçons
    mercure7 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:49 AM
    jeanouillz je sais pas, je te dis juste ce qui est indiqué sur le site officiel.
    mercure7 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:50 AM
    famimax Aucune idée, connaissant Nintendo, c'est surtout pour "protéger les petits" ... le chat vocal ça a jamais été leur trip
