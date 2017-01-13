" Pokémon GOgole enfermé les tous"
UP .Ce que j'ai retenu de la conférence Switch !




UP




http://images.google.fr/imgres?imgurl=http://flashmode.tn/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/un-pantalon-trop-court-ou-trop-long-fait-perdre-toute-tenue-au-costume.jpg&imgrefurl=http://flashmode.tn/erreurs-de-style-homme-eviter/&h=415&w=800&tbnid=dzyiLYQvirrahM:&vet=1&tbnh=90&tbnw=173&docid=hWlrgG27NfO3oM&client=firefox-b&usg=__O9ELaTo77psbjVOJOEhh3lZH75E=&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjWoq3X4r7RAhWDvRoKHXqaBf0Q9QEIHjAB
    tags : comme jamais sape
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:10 AM by victornewman
    comments (17)
    terranova posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:12 AM
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:12 AM
    Le mec avec son costume beige
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:14 AM
    Voilà ça c'est du troll comme on les aimes
    uchii posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:15 AM
    Met ça plutôt :

    http://i.imgur.com/cxXFvAM.gif
    milo42 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:15 AM
    Mais putain
    ryohazuki posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:16 AM
    uchii c'est un fake?
    milo42 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:17 AM
    uchii C'est quoi ce truc ?
    jeanouillz posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:18 AM
    ryohazuki uchii entre ça et les glaçons dans la manette
    Nintendo nous prends pour des cons
    terranova posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:18 AM
    uchii
    gantzeur posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:18 AM
    ryohazuki milo42 non non je regarde la et c'est bien dans la conférence
    barberousse posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:19 AM
    uchii
    uchii posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:20 AM
    Je confirme c'est 100% Legit !
    segatendo posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:21 AM
    Finalement la conférence de Konami a un certain E3 n'était pas si dérangeante...
    L'homme en costume pyjama et le cosplay du pauvre de splatoon, je me suis dit "mec tu es en repos aujourd'hui pourquoi tu t'infliges ça"
    milo42 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:21 AM
    gantzeur
    jeanouillz posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:27 AM
    gantzeur On a aussi eu l'avis de Miyamoto sur la Switch
    edea79 posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:35 AM
    Excellent j'avoue j'ai vu que ça quand le mec parlait
    heracles posted the 01/13/2017 at 10:07 AM
    uchii

    https://youtu.be/RDk3Z61ETtE
