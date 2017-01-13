home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
welcom to genoa city
" Pokémon GOgole enfermé les tous"
profile
20
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
spawnini
,
momotaros
,
escobar
,
tvirus
,
x1x2
,
link49
,
nobleswan
,
arngrim
,
strifedcloud
,
blackbox
,
tuni
,
orbital
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
testament
,
link80
,
hyoga57
,
terminator
,
giusnake
,
milo42
victornewman
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
48
visites since opening :
44620
victornewman
> blog
UP .Ce que j'ai retenu de la conférence Switch !
UP
http://images.google.fr/imgres?imgurl=http://flashmode.tn/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/un-pantalon-trop-court-ou-trop-long-fait-perdre-toute-tenue-au-costume.jpg&imgrefurl=http://flashmode.tn/erreurs-de-style-homme-eviter/&h=415&w=800&tbnid=dzyiLYQvirrahM:&vet=1&tbnh=90&tbnw=173&docid=hWlrgG27NfO3oM&client=firefox-b&usg=__O9ELaTo77psbjVOJOEhh3lZH75E=&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjWoq3X4r7RAhWDvRoKHXqaBf0Q9QEIHjAB
tags :
comme
jamais
sape
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/13/2017 at 09:10 AM by
victornewman
comments (
17
)
terranova
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:12 AM
whiteweedow25
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:12 AM
Le mec avec son costume beige
ootaniisensei
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:14 AM
Voilà ça c'est du troll comme on les aimes
uchii
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:15 AM
Met ça plutôt :
http://i.imgur.com/cxXFvAM.gif
milo42
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:15 AM
Mais putain
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:16 AM
uchii
c'est un fake?
milo42
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:17 AM
uchii
C'est quoi ce truc ?
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:18 AM
ryohazuki
uchii
entre ça et les glaçons dans la manette
Nintendo nous prends pour des cons
terranova
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:18 AM
uchii
gantzeur
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:18 AM
ryohazuki
milo42
non non je regarde la et c'est bien dans la conférence
barberousse
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:19 AM
uchii
uchii
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:20 AM
Je confirme c'est 100% Legit !
segatendo
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:21 AM
Finalement la conférence de Konami a un certain E3 n'était pas si dérangeante...
L'homme en costume pyjama et le cosplay du pauvre de splatoon, je me suis dit "mec tu es en repos aujourd'hui pourquoi tu t'infliges ça"
milo42
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:21 AM
gantzeur
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:27 AM
gantzeur
On a aussi eu
l'avis de Miyamoto sur la Switch
edea79
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 09:35 AM
Excellent j'avoue j'ai vu que ça quand le mec parlait
heracles
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 10:07 AM
uchii
https://youtu.be/RDk3Z61ETtE
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
http://i.imgur.com/cxXFvAM.gif
Nintendo nous prends pour des cons
L'homme en costume pyjama et le cosplay du pauvre de splatoon, je me suis dit "mec tu es en repos aujourd'hui pourquoi tu t'infliges ça"
https://youtu.be/RDk3Z61ETtE