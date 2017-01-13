profile
La Switch déja sur ebay avec des prix de malade !
Jeux Vidéo
Des gens commence à (vouloir...) speculer

It's not even rare yet!



I don't care what the Simpsons told you, depending on the kindness of strangers won't get you anywhere. Now greed, on the other hand -- that's an emotion we can all rely on! Some enterprising jerks assholes monsters have started selling pre-orders on eBay for an inflated price, even though (at press time) pre-orders haven't sold out yet.

The most expensive auction is this one, at $600 god damn United States Dollars. You won't even get it at launch! You'll get it two to three days later! If that wasn't bad enough, some of these listings have actually sold. Two went for $600, one went for $500, and another went for $399. You can pre-order the Switch right now! Here at Walmart, or here at Best Buy! They're still up! (Again, at press time)

Don't buy these listings. Just wait. The Switch hasn't even gone live on Amazon yet!


https://www.destructoid.com/people-are-already-scalping-the-nintendo-switch-on-ebay-411828.phtml
https://twitter.com/shipwreck/status/819786473683570689

Oui oui, elle n'est même pas en rupture
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:25 AM by famimax
    comments (2)
    gvaddiktz posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:30 AM
    Qu'ils spéculent... Chuis pas sûr que la console plaise à tous. De plus Mario n'est quand fin d'année et Zelda sort aussi sur WiiU. On va pas se déchirer pour 1-2 Switch ... Je vais la prendre, mais je pense pas qu'il y aura rupture de stock. Le lineUp est fragile ....A moins que Nintendo en sorte peu comme pour la NES classic, et créer une demande. Ce qui serait con ....
    shinz0 posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:39 AM
    Ils peuvent spéculer vu le prix elle sera pas en rupture Day One
