Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
articles :
13588
visites since opening :
12799144
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Liste éditions et nouvelles images
The Legend of Zelda
Voici des Images du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Aux USA, trois Editions sont prévues, dont l’édition standard.
L’édition spéciale sera vendue au prix de 99.99 dollars.
L’édition Master sera vendue elle 129.99 dollars. En Europe, pour l’instant il y aura deux Edition, dont l’édition standard :
Et l’édition limitée :
Place maintenant aux images :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira sur WiiU et Nintendo Switch le 03 mars prochain…
Source :
http://www.dualshockers.com/2017/01/13/legend-zelda-breath-wild-bundles-announced-new-screenshotsartwork-showcased/
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:20 AM by
link49
comments (
8
)
suppaman
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:22 AM
Elle fait le taf pour ce Zelda.
Mais c'est quoi ses caractéristiques ?
shinz0
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:22 AM
Collector sans la statue pour moi
link49
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:24 AM
Pour moi, ça sera l'édition limitée sur Nintendo Switch, et la version standard sur WiiU. A moins qu'on ait une superbe édition sur WiiU avec un contenu différent...
cail2
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:26 AM
Cool la console est dézonnée donc version Master en import US pour bibi.
En espérant qu'elle soit bien à 300 et non 350€ comme l'indique amazon... Parce que ça fait cher la "WiiUs" pour le moment !
furtifdor
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:27 AM
La jaquette EU est vraiment bof par rapport à l'US je trouve!
Perso edition limité sans l'épée!
killia
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:28 AM
Je reste quand même curieux du prix appliqué pour les jeux. On sait que ce sera pas une tranche 30/40 euros malgré qu'il s'agissent de cartouche et que l'on a affaire à une console hybride qui est nomade.
Je tablerai pour une fourchette entre 50 et 60 au vu du prix de la console.
milo42
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:30 AM
Superbe
Mais je pense que je prendrais la console et le jeu 1 où 2 mois après la sortie
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 08:35 AM
Pas mal les boites de jeux Switch
