The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
link49
link49
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Liste éditions et nouvelles images
The Legend of Zelda


Voici des Images du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Aux USA, trois Editions sont prévues, dont l’édition standard.



L’édition spéciale sera vendue au prix de 99.99 dollars.



L’édition Master sera vendue elle 129.99 dollars. En Europe, pour l’instant il y aura deux Edition, dont l’édition standard :



Et l’édition limitée :



Place maintenant aux images :















Pour rappel, le jeu sortira sur WiiU et Nintendo Switch le 03 mars prochain…

Source : http://www.dualshockers.com/2017/01/13/legend-zelda-breath-wild-bundles-announced-new-screenshotsartwork-showcased/
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:20 AM by link49
    comments (8)
    suppaman posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:22 AM
    Elle fait le taf pour ce Zelda.

    Mais c'est quoi ses caractéristiques ?
    shinz0 posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:22 AM
    Collector sans la statue pour moi
    link49 posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:24 AM
    Pour moi, ça sera l'édition limitée sur Nintendo Switch, et la version standard sur WiiU. A moins qu'on ait une superbe édition sur WiiU avec un contenu différent...
    cail2 posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:26 AM
    Cool la console est dézonnée donc version Master en import US pour bibi.
    En espérant qu'elle soit bien à 300 et non 350€ comme l'indique amazon... Parce que ça fait cher la "WiiUs" pour le moment !
    furtifdor posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:27 AM
    La jaquette EU est vraiment bof par rapport à l'US je trouve!

    Perso edition limité sans l'épée!
    killia posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:28 AM
    Je reste quand même curieux du prix appliqué pour les jeux. On sait que ce sera pas une tranche 30/40 euros malgré qu'il s'agissent de cartouche et que l'on a affaire à une console hybride qui est nomade.

    Je tablerai pour une fourchette entre 50 et 60 au vu du prix de la console.
    milo42 posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:30 AM
    Superbe

    Mais je pense que je prendrais la console et le jeu 1 où 2 mois après la sortie
    maxleresistant posted the 01/13/2017 at 08:35 AM
    Pas mal les boites de jeux Switch
