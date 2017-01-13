profile
koopa
123
Likes
Likers
koopa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1406
visites since opening : 1149668
koopa > blog
all
Switch : Les précommandes sont ouvertes !!


Et voilà c'est parti les précommandes pour la Nintendo Switch viennent d'ouvrir !

http://amzn.to/2iO1cVf

http://amzn.to/2iO1cVf - http://amzn.to/2iO1cVf
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:02 AM by koopa
    comments (17)
    blast2borg posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:02 AM
    Indisponible grrrrr
    neo810 posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:03 AM
    350€
    furtifdor posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:04 AM
    J'ai préco la menne!
    Le trailer de Zelda et Xeno2 m'ont achevés!

    Par contre, 350€ quoi.....
    racsnk posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:04 AM
    350 !!!!!
    sonilka posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:04 AM
    350e c'est quoi ce délire ?????
    gunstarred posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:05 AM
    La boite est moche. A cause de l'écran derrière la console.
    hulahup posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
    cest fait
    odyle54 posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
    préco aussi, le prix va surement baisser d'ici la sortie, ne vous enflammez pas, ça fait ça aussi sur certains collector, au pire, vous pourrez toujorus résilier si le pric est trop élevé, mais au moins vous aurez votre préco au cas où ^^
    lazzaroxx posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
    350€ c'est une blague ou quoi ? ils abusent en europe...
    koopa posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
    neo810 furtifdor racsnk sonilka Non mais ça va baisser Amazon met toujours des prix élever au début ! Il aligneront d'ici la sortie a 299€ comme partout.
    roivas posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
    Comme d'hab, la préco est plus cher que le prix final sur amazon. Ca surprend encore les gens? :x
    Enfin bref, préco ^^
    neo810 posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:07 AM
    koopa oui me doute mais de toute façon c'est le prix avec Zelda ^^
    monsieurbleu posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:07 AM
    Oki, Nintendo n'a rien compris... 100 euros trop cher !
    raioh posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:07 AM
    Ça balance le petit lien sponsorisé pour se rincer sur les précommandes des personnes de Gamekyo, toujours aussi propre
    shigeryu posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:07 AM
    https://twitter.com/Micromania_Fr/status/819760511743131648
    giru posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:08 AM
    J'aime le fait que la console soit dispo mais encore aucun jeu sur Amazon.fr
    mercure7 posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:08 AM
    Préco à ce prix et sans aucune info sur les specs de la console (ah si le stockage de 32Go) ni le line-up Euro ... Faut pas déconner
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre