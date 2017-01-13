home page
One Push Man
koopa
Switch : Les précommandes sont ouvertes !!
Et voilà c'est parti les précommandes pour la Nintendo Switch viennent d'ouvrir !
►
http://amzn.to/2iO1cVf
http://amzn.to/2iO1cVf
-
http://amzn.to/2iO1cVf
posted the 01/13/2017 at 07:02 AM by
koopa
comments (
17
)
blast2borg
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:02 AM
Indisponible grrrrr
neo810
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:03 AM
350€
furtifdor
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:04 AM
J'ai préco la menne!
Le trailer de Zelda et Xeno2 m'ont achevés!
Par contre, 350€ quoi.....
racsnk
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:04 AM
350 !!!!!
sonilka
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:04 AM
350e
c'est quoi ce délire ?????
gunstarred
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:05 AM
La boite est moche. A cause de l'écran derrière la console.
hulahup
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
cest fait
odyle54
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
préco aussi, le prix va surement baisser d'ici la sortie, ne vous enflammez pas, ça fait ça aussi sur certains collector, au pire, vous pourrez toujorus résilier si le pric est trop élevé, mais au moins vous aurez votre préco au cas où ^^
lazzaroxx
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
350€ c'est une blague ou quoi ? ils abusent en europe...
koopa
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
neo810
furtifdor
racsnk
sonilka
Non mais ça va baisser Amazon met toujours des prix élever au début ! Il aligneront d'ici la sortie a 299€ comme partout.
roivas
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:06 AM
Comme d'hab, la préco est plus cher que le prix final sur amazon. Ca surprend encore les gens? :x
Enfin bref, préco ^^
neo810
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:07 AM
koopa
oui me doute mais de toute façon c'est le prix avec Zelda ^^
monsieurbleu
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:07 AM
Oki, Nintendo n'a rien compris... 100 euros trop cher !
raioh
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:07 AM
Ça balance le petit lien sponsorisé pour se rincer sur les précommandes des personnes de Gamekyo, toujours aussi propre
shigeryu
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:07 AM
https://twitter.com/Micromania_Fr/status/819760511743131648
giru
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:08 AM
J'aime le fait que la console soit dispo mais encore aucun jeu sur Amazon.fr
mercure7
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 07:08 AM
Préco à ce prix et sans aucune info sur les specs de la console (ah si le stockage de 32Go) ni le line-up Euro ... Faut pas déconner
Le trailer de Zelda et Xeno2 m'ont achevés!
Par contre, 350€ quoi.....
Enfin bref, préco ^^