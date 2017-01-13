home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
One Push Man
profile
123
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trungs
,
3nextgen
,
cloud77
,
klrcrash
,
rocan
,
maskash
,
kidep64
,
ing09
,
grozourson
,
boyd
,
trungz
,
pepiotte
,
lambdaprod
,
artemis
,
musicforlife
,
subiakasubzero
,
narutimate24
,
fullbuster
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
lanni
,
shampix
,
sora
,
zabuza
,
robin73
,
max5
,
papysnake
,
stonesjack
,
aleas
,
prinny
,
pytos
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
amassous
,
dx93
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
giusnake
,
shanks
,
liquidus00
,
trafalgar
,
rkm18
,
58e64g
,
supatony
,
minx
,
jeanouillz
,
strifedcloud
,
shinz0
,
blackmumbo
,
nonack
,
diablass59
,
cuthbert
,
smashfan
,
kaiserx
,
linkiorra
,
myers
,
nakata
,
heracles
,
khel
,
turiinoi
,
artemico
,
xenos14
,
drakeramore
,
hebuspsa
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
chester
,
lolnope
,
darkyx
,
parazyt6425
,
ecco
,
ykarin
,
magickid
,
koriyu
,
loudiyi
,
lz
,
tizoc
,
beni
,
tripy73
,
h33ro95
,
leblogdeshacka
,
draer
,
fifine
,
nindo64
,
ritalix
,
stardustx
,
yogfei
,
minbox
,
supasaya
,
chronokami
,
foxstep
,
geugeuz
,
link49
,
blackbox
,
kisukesan
,
flom
,
kyogamer
,
x1x2
,
bibi300
,
dragonkevin
,
fortep
,
corvo
,
systete
,
toshiro
,
voxen
,
bliss02
,
naruto780
,
terminator
,
torotoro59
,
60teraflops
,
gat
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
gamekyo
,
hashtag
,
neckbreaker71
,
monkeydluffy
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
nekonoctis
,
rio33
,
chobilsmaniac
,
captaintoad974
,
redmi31
koopa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1406
visites since opening :
1149691
koopa
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
FAST RMX de Shin'en sortira en exclusivité sur Switch !
A défaut d'avoir un F-Zero...... (j'aurais 40 ans quand Nintendo annoncera un nouvel épisode
)........ Shin'en Games annonce son jeu de course futuriste, F.A.S.T. RMX en exclu sur Switch.
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:41 AM by
koopa
comments (
8
)
arikado
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:42 AM
Ha en fait c'est pas Fast neo racing ?
zekk
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:42 AM
C est un peu une non news pour le coup non ? Une version + d une exclu Wii U
jenicris
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:43 AM
Et à quand un nouveau F-Zero?
koopa
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:44 AM
arikado
zekk
VU que RMX ça veut probablement dire "remix" Je pense que ça sera peut être un combo des 2 jeux FAST sortie dans une version ultime.
On va attendre le communiqué de Shin'en.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:45 AM
J'espère qu'on aura la console virtuelle game cube avec F-zero gx au moins. On a pas eu d'infos la dessus :/ .
yurilowelle
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:47 AM
Logique en meme temps , c'est des pro-n et J’espère qu'il pourront nous montrer se que donne la switch.
60 fps pour 1080p ca c'est super bien , il y a deja une différence avec la wiiU qui lui était en 720P
suzukube
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:55 AM
Géant.
sylphide
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:58 AM
J'ai cru que ct Wipeout
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
On va attendre le communiqué de Shin'en.
60 fps pour 1080p ca c'est super bien , il y a deja une différence avec la wiiU qui lui était en 720P