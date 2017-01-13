profile
FAST RMX de Shin'en sortira en exclusivité sur Switch !


A défaut d'avoir un F-Zero...... (j'aurais 40 ans quand Nintendo annoncera un nouvel épisode )........ Shin'en Games annonce son jeu de course futuriste, F.A.S.T. RMX en exclu sur Switch.

    posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:41 AM by koopa
    arikado posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:42 AM
    Ha en fait c'est pas Fast neo racing ?
    zekk posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:42 AM
    C est un peu une non news pour le coup non ? Une version + d une exclu Wii U
    jenicris posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:43 AM
    Et à quand un nouveau F-Zero?
    koopa posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:44 AM
    arikado zekk VU que RMX ça veut probablement dire "remix" Je pense que ça sera peut être un combo des 2 jeux FAST sortie dans une version ultime.

    On va attendre le communiqué de Shin'en.
    fiveagainstone posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:45 AM
    J'espère qu'on aura la console virtuelle game cube avec F-zero gx au moins. On a pas eu d'infos la dessus :/ .
    yurilowelle posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:47 AM
    Logique en meme temps , c'est des pro-n et J’espère qu'il pourront nous montrer se que donne la switch.

    60 fps pour 1080p ca c'est super bien , il y a deja une différence avec la wiiU qui lui était en 720P
    suzukube posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:55 AM
    Géant.
    sylphide posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:58 AM
    J'ai cru que ct Wipeout
