profile
profile
213
Likes
Likers
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
lordguyver
,
testament
,
milo42
,
neckbreaker71
ducknsexe
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
48
visites since opening :
50318
ducknsexe
> blog
REDOUTE la switch
un nouveau jeux sur switch du nom de Redout a venir prochainement
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:28 AM by
ducknsexe
comments (
16
)
shinz0
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:29 AM
Star Wars la course de Pod
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:29 AM
UN melange de FZERO et de FAST Racing Neo
evilchris
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:30 AM
shinz0
ducknsexe
déjà dispo sur steam depuis un moment pour info hein
famimax
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:31 AM
Les 3 Suisses c'est Seasons of Heaven ?
bianh
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:31 AM
Il a l'air d'envoyer celui la niveau sensation!
evilchris
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:31 AM
shinz0
ducknsexe
http://store.steampowered.com/app/517710/
donpandemonium
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:31 AM
Coool !
Et c'est plutôt joli pour ne rien gâcher.
Hâte de voir ce que Shin'en a réussit à pondre avec son nouveau FAST sur Switch ( au passage je me suis fait bien troll par Shin'en, ceux ci ayant dit qu'ils ne sortiraient pas FAST sur Switch mais bel et bien un nouveau jeu... Mouais. L'appel du gain ?... ).
famimax
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:32 AM
evilchris
Non mais le PC ca existe pas sur ce site
evilchris
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:32 AM
perso pour l'avoir testé (merci skid) je suis pas trop fan...
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:33 AM
evilchris
tu la testé il est bon ? je sais qu il existe sur steam , fallais que je l annonce sur switch
evilchris
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:34 AM
ducknsexe
perso j'y ai joué à peu près 5h mais pas trop accroché...
arikado
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:35 AM
J'avais testé sur pc et c'est pas mal du tout
legato
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:36 AM
Pas mal ...Il commence à avoir du monde sur la corde à linge ..
Vivement le retour du maître
yurilowelle
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:37 AM
et yop il sera a moi celui la
oni2uka
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:53 AM
Comment c'est possible de faire tourner ca sur une portable ?! Truc de dingue.
mercure7
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:59 AM
evilchris
Ouais "nouveau" jeu
Vivement le retour du maître