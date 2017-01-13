profile
REDOUTE la switch
un nouveau jeux sur switch du nom de Redout a venir prochainement

    posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:28 AM by ducknsexe
    comments (16)
    shinz0 posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:29 AM
    Star Wars la course de Pod
    ducknsexe posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:29 AM
    UN melange de FZERO et de FAST Racing Neo
    evilchris posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:30 AM
    shinz0 ducknsexe déjà dispo sur steam depuis un moment pour info hein
    famimax posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:31 AM
    Les 3 Suisses c'est Seasons of Heaven ?
    bianh posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:31 AM
    Il a l'air d'envoyer celui la niveau sensation!
    evilchris posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:31 AM
    shinz0 ducknsexe http://store.steampowered.com/app/517710/
    donpandemonium posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:31 AM
    Coool !
    Et c'est plutôt joli pour ne rien gâcher.
    Hâte de voir ce que Shin'en a réussit à pondre avec son nouveau FAST sur Switch ( au passage je me suis fait bien troll par Shin'en, ceux ci ayant dit qu'ils ne sortiraient pas FAST sur Switch mais bel et bien un nouveau jeu... Mouais. L'appel du gain ?... ).
    famimax posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:32 AM
    evilchris Non mais le PC ca existe pas sur ce site
    evilchris posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:32 AM
    perso pour l'avoir testé (merci skid) je suis pas trop fan...
    ducknsexe posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:33 AM
    evilchris tu la testé il est bon ? je sais qu il existe sur steam , fallais que je l annonce sur switch
    evilchris posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:34 AM
    ducknsexe perso j'y ai joué à peu près 5h mais pas trop accroché...
    arikado posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:35 AM
    J'avais testé sur pc et c'est pas mal du tout
    legato posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:36 AM
    Pas mal ...Il commence à avoir du monde sur la corde à linge ..
    Vivement le retour du maître
    yurilowelle posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:37 AM
    et yop il sera a moi celui la
    oni2uka posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:53 AM
    Comment c'est possible de faire tourner ca sur une portable ?! Truc de dingue.
    mercure7 posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:59 AM
    evilchris Ouais "nouveau" jeu
