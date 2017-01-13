profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une magnifique figurine pour Link
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Trop belle
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:18 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    rendan posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:20 AM
    Wow
    giru posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:21 AM
    Superbe.
    miokyun posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:22 AM
    Bon le prix va aller avec xD
    manaketechar posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:29 AM
    Une belle pièce, comme son prix ^^'
    roivas posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:50 AM
    omg
