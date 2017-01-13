profile
koopa
123
Likes
Likers
koopa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1406
visites since opening : 1149676
koopa > blog
all
Super Bomberman R annoncé sur Switch !




    tags :
    12
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:56 AM by koopa
    comments (34)
    draculax posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:57 AM
    en boîte
    butters posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
    Dans Smash Bros Switch ; )
    koopa posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
    draculax Ouais autant surpris que toi ! Mais étant fan y'a des chances que je me le chope, rien de plus fun
    shinz0 posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
    Le retour du meilleur jeu multi
    rendan posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
    Ah la on as enfin d'autres jeux pour le lancement!
    arikado posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
    Il a l'air bien cool
    legato posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
    purée le feu en multi avec MK8
    olimar59 posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
    Le 3 Mars
    evilchris posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
    Le logo Konami qui donne direct pas envie d'acheter
    roivas posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
    Il a l'air pas mal du tout, ca fait longtemps que j'ai pas jouer a un bomberman
    sonilka posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
    Cool. Et en boite en plus

    butters sur. Deja qu'il était pas mal demandé, la ca sent l'arrivée dans SSB.
    jenicris posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:00 AM
    Super Bomberman !!!!!!!!!!!
    hayatevibritania posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:00 AM
    Tain mais cette série sur SNES/MD, comment je l'ai saigné avec mes frangins et poto, c'est une très bonne nouvelle ce retour.

    Aller Konami, maintenant c'est un Castlevania par Vanillaware que j'aimerai
    rbz posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:01 AM
    ça tue punaise
    milk posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:02 AM
    Konami qui sort un jeu autre qu'un pachinko, surprenant!
    genzzo posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:02 AM
    Une version boite, ça c'est cool
    anaba posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:02 AM
    Punaise mais les boites façon PSP c'est tellement classe
    rendan posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:03 AM
    Solo à 2 coop
    draculax posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:03 AM
    koopa ma femme adorait ce jeu. On a passé des heures sur sfc nec et saturn. J ai la larme a l oeil de revoir un bomberman. Put1 day one
    ducknsexe posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:04 AM
    putain iol tue ce bomberman , encore un jeu a acheter
    gunstarred posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:05 AM
    rendan posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:05 AM
    Avec ma Chérie on va le scouater celui là!!!
    hulahup posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:05 AM
    koopa pour moi c'est sur meme
    svr posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:06 AM
    Ca va faire du bien de retoucher un Bomberman qu'on ne voit malheureusement plus souvent !
    kurosama posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:06 AM
    draculax
    bordel ce coté Retro me plait
    masharu posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:07 AM
    Ca fait énormement plaisir de revoir Bomberman. A voir le jeu qui sera le premier de Konami sur console d'ailleurs (j'ai pas pleinement testé les jeux mobiles Bomberman mais ça pas la même sensation).
    masharu posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:08 AM
    Et puis Bomberman, c'est bien UNE des rares licences anciennes faites pour le multijoueur et qui va parfaitement avec le concept de jouer à plusieurs sur la Nintendo Switch.
    draculax posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:08 AM
    kurosama non mais laisse tomber. Ca va être une console comme au bon vieux temps. Pleins de tous genres . c est bon duo Sony et Nintendo
    ecco posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:09 AM
    En boite !!! Youpi !
    famimax posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:10 AM
    Comme quoi Konami ne sont pas devenus que des salop qui abandonnent le jeux vidéo pour faire de l'argent avec des patchinko
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:20 AM
    evilchris C'est Bomberman on peu bien faire un écart de bonne conscience
    evilchris posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:22 AM
    ootaniisensei non pas avec une 3d dégueulasse on dirait un épisode ps2 jap de cette collection low budget de l'époque...
    vonkuru posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:29 AM
    SA RACE
    koopa posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:42 AM
    Je suis content de voir qu'on reste nombreux a attendre un nouveau Bomberman !
    Pour moi ça sera day one avec Zelda
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre