home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
One Push Man
profile
123
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trungs
,
3nextgen
,
cloud77
,
klrcrash
,
rocan
,
maskash
,
kidep64
,
ing09
,
grozourson
,
boyd
,
trungz
,
pepiotte
,
lambdaprod
,
artemis
,
musicforlife
,
subiakasubzero
,
narutimate24
,
fullbuster
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
lanni
,
shampix
,
sora
,
zabuza
,
robin73
,
max5
,
papysnake
,
stonesjack
,
aleas
,
prinny
,
pytos
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
amassous
,
dx93
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
giusnake
,
shanks
,
liquidus00
,
trafalgar
,
rkm18
,
58e64g
,
supatony
,
minx
,
jeanouillz
,
strifedcloud
,
shinz0
,
blackmumbo
,
nonack
,
diablass59
,
cuthbert
,
smashfan
,
kaiserx
,
linkiorra
,
myers
,
nakata
,
heracles
,
khel
,
turiinoi
,
artemico
,
xenos14
,
drakeramore
,
hebuspsa
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
chester
,
lolnope
,
darkyx
,
parazyt6425
,
ecco
,
ykarin
,
magickid
,
koriyu
,
loudiyi
,
lz
,
tizoc
,
beni
,
tripy73
,
h33ro95
,
leblogdeshacka
,
draer
,
fifine
,
nindo64
,
ritalix
,
stardustx
,
yogfei
,
minbox
,
supasaya
,
chronokami
,
foxstep
,
geugeuz
,
link49
,
blackbox
,
kisukesan
,
flom
,
kyogamer
,
x1x2
,
bibi300
,
dragonkevin
,
fortep
,
corvo
,
systete
,
toshiro
,
voxen
,
bliss02
,
naruto780
,
terminator
,
torotoro59
,
60teraflops
,
gat
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
gamekyo
,
hashtag
,
neckbreaker71
,
monkeydluffy
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
nekonoctis
,
rio33
,
chobilsmaniac
,
captaintoad974
,
redmi31
koopa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1406
visites since opening :
1149676
koopa
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Super Bomberman R annoncé sur Switch !
tags :
12
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:56 AM by
koopa
comments (
34
)
draculax
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:57 AM
en boîte
butters
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
Dans Smash Bros Switch ; )
koopa
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
draculax
Ouais autant surpris que toi !
Mais étant fan y'a des chances que je me le chope, rien de plus fun
shinz0
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
Le retour du meilleur jeu multi
rendan
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
Ah la on as enfin d'autres jeux pour le lancement!
arikado
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
Il a l'air bien cool
legato
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
purée le feu en multi avec MK8
olimar59
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
Le 3 Mars
evilchris
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
Le logo Konami qui donne direct pas envie d'acheter
roivas
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
Il a l'air pas mal du tout, ca fait longtemps que j'ai pas jouer a un bomberman
sonilka
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:59 AM
Cool. Et en boite en plus
butters
sur. Deja qu'il était pas mal demandé, la ca sent l'arrivée dans SSB.
jenicris
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:00 AM
Super Bomberman !!!!!!!!!!!
hayatevibritania
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:00 AM
Tain mais cette série sur SNES/MD, comment je l'ai saigné avec mes frangins et poto, c'est une très bonne nouvelle ce retour.
Aller Konami, maintenant c'est un Castlevania par Vanillaware que j'aimerai
rbz
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:01 AM
ça tue punaise
milk
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:02 AM
Konami qui sort un jeu autre qu'un pachinko, surprenant!
genzzo
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:02 AM
Une version boite, ça c'est cool
anaba
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:02 AM
Punaise mais les boites façon PSP c'est tellement classe
rendan
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:03 AM
Solo à 2 coop
draculax
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:03 AM
koopa
ma femme adorait ce jeu. On a passé des heures sur sfc nec et saturn. J ai la larme a l oeil de revoir un bomberman. Put1 day one
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:04 AM
putain iol tue ce bomberman , encore un jeu a acheter
gunstarred
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:05 AM
rendan
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:05 AM
Avec ma Chérie on va le scouater celui là!!!
hulahup
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:05 AM
koopa
pour moi c'est sur meme
svr
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:06 AM
Ca va faire du bien de retoucher un Bomberman qu'on ne voit malheureusement plus souvent !
kurosama
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:06 AM
draculax
bordel ce coté Retro me plait
masharu
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:07 AM
Ca fait énormement plaisir de revoir Bomberman. A voir le jeu qui sera le premier de Konami sur console d'ailleurs (j'ai pas pleinement testé les jeux mobiles Bomberman mais ça pas la même sensation).
masharu
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:08 AM
Et puis Bomberman, c'est bien UNE des rares licences anciennes faites pour le multijoueur et qui va parfaitement avec le concept de jouer à plusieurs sur la Nintendo Switch.
draculax
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:08 AM
kurosama
non mais laisse tomber. Ca va être une console comme au bon vieux temps. Pleins de tous genres .
c est bon duo Sony et Nintendo
ecco
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:09 AM
En boite !!! Youpi !
famimax
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:10 AM
Comme quoi Konami ne sont pas devenus que des salop qui abandonnent le jeux vidéo pour faire de l'argent avec des patchinko
ootaniisensei
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:20 AM
evilchris
C'est Bomberman on peu bien faire un écart de bonne conscience
evilchris
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:22 AM
ootaniisensei
non pas avec une 3d dégueulasse on dirait un épisode ps2 jap de cette collection low budget de l'époque...
vonkuru
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:29 AM
SA RACE
koopa
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:42 AM
Je suis content de voir qu'on reste nombreux a attendre un nouveau Bomberman !
Pour moi ça sera day one avec Zelda
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
butters sur. Deja qu'il était pas mal demandé, la ca sent l'arrivée dans SSB.
Aller Konami, maintenant c'est un Castlevania par Vanillaware que j'aimerai
bordel ce coté Retro me plait
Pour moi ça sera day one avec Zelda