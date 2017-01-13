profile
all
Ultra Street Fighter II exclusivement sur Switch !


Hey World Warriors!

As announced on the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 in Tokyo, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, is coming to the Nintendo Switch!

Capcom and Nintendo have a long history together, going all the way back to Street Fighter II on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1991, so we are happy to bring the newest edition of Street Fighter II to the Nintendo Switch.

La suite : http://www.capcom-unity.com/harrisony/blog/2017/01/12/ultra-street-fighter-ii-is-coming-to-nintendo-switch

https://twitter.com/StreetFighter/status/819775980742901760 - https://twitter.com/StreetFighter/status/819775980742901760
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:47 AM by koopa
    comments (19)
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:48 AM
    Les exclus Nintendo(hors Nintendo) on connait.
    Je lui donne pas 6 mois avant d'être annoncé chez la concurrence
    kurosama posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:49 AM
    Merde ça me fait plus bander que SfV
    milk posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:49 AM
    Je me demandais bien ce que capcom allait pouvoir apporter sur twitch, bah c'est fait: un remaster de leur version la plus moche de SF avec des semblant de nouveau perso. Des champions du travail facile chez capcom décidement.
    shao posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:54 AM
    Et c'est marqué où que c'est exclu?
    anaba posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:56 AM
    Milk J'avoue la version jeu flash du web de SFII
    svr posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:57 AM
    shao https://twitter.com/StreetFighter
    milk posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
    anaba C'est trop ça mec, jeu flash, du capcom quoi, des putains d'escro encore une fois.
    shao posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:00 AM
    svr
    Merci coupaing!
    evilchris posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:04 AM
    shao nul part
    famimax posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:06 AM
    C'est pas le même truc que celui que était sortie sur XLA 360 ?
    raioh posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:10 AM
    Famimax : C'est ça, avec des versions modif' de Ryu et Ken
    shao posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:13 AM
    evilchris
    shin82 posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:18 AM
    Putain la loose...
    mercure7 posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:20 AM
    HD Remix, aussi appelé le "Super Turbo de la loose" ... Non merci, j'ai déjà testé, c'est juste mauvais
    koopa posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:24 AM
    shao J'ai mis le tweet en source faut lire
    evilchris posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:26 AM
    mercure7 shin82 Foxstep voilà à quoi va servir le fightstick à 150 euros
    shao posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:32 AM
    koopa
    Mille excuse Koopa!
    Et sinon des news de BGE2?
    koopa posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:35 AM
    shao non Mais il semble que d'autres annonces seront faites dans la journée.
    shao posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:37 AM
    koopa
    Espérons-le alors, parce que là, ça fait un peu tièp niveau line-up.
