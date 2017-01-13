Hey World Warriors!
As announced on the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 in Tokyo, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, is coming to the Nintendo Switch!
Capcom and Nintendo have a long history together, going all the way back to Street Fighter II on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1991, so we are happy to bring the newest edition of Street Fighter II to the Nintendo Switch.
La suite : http://www.capcom-unity.com/harrisony/blog/2017/01/12/ultra-street-fighter-ii-is-coming-to-nintendo-switch
https://twitter.com/StreetFighter/status/819775980742901760
- https://twitter.com/StreetFighter/status/819775980742901760
tags :
posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:47 AM by koopa
Je lui donne pas 6 mois avant d'être annoncé chez la concurrence
Merci coupaing!
Mille excuse Koopa!
Et sinon des news de BGE2?
Espérons-le alors, parce que là, ça fait un peu tièp niveau line-up.