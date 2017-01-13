-- XENOBLADE CHRONICLES X --
name : Mario Kart
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : racing
multiplayer : oui
svr
151
Likes
Likers
svr
[Mario Kart 8 Deluxe] Trailer !
Nintendo



Sortie le 28 Avril 2017
    tags :
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:19 AM by svr
    comments (11)
    shigeryu posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:20 AM
    Le retour du mod ballon, online gratis !
    miokyun posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:21 AM
    Mais pas de date xD
    amario posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:21 AM
    le retour du meilleur mario kart avec un mode battle
    rike posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:22 AM
    Splatoon dans Mario Kart ^^
    malikay posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:23 AM
    Amario 28 avril
    kali posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:23 AM
    Ha oui ça envoie du lourd
    gaeon posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:24 AM
    Bah ouais mais du ils feront un 9 ou bien ? :
    legato posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:24 AM
    enfin fini le 7
    thieum posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:24 AM
    Hey mais il est quand même ultra propre sur Switch non? On dirait que l'aliasing dégueux de la version Wii U a disparu.

    Et bordel ils nous balancent enfin leurs trailers en bonne qualité (1080p/60fps) !
    roivas posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:24 AM
    Putain enfin un mode battle c'est tout ce qu'il manquait a mk8... Bon et ils ont rajouter de l'AA pour la version switch XD
    rockin posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:32 AM
    Retour du mode battle , de la plume , double objet possible , personnage de Splatoon , voilà ce qu'on vois en nouveauté , j'espère qu'il y aura au moins 16 nouveaux circuits ....
