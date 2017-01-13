home page
-- XENOBLADE CHRONICLES X --
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
link49
,
genzzo
,
princesnake
,
roivas
svr
[Mario Kart 8 Deluxe] Trailer !
Nintendo
Sortie le 28 Avril 2017
posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:19 AM by svr
svr
comments (
11
)
shigeryu
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:20 AM
Le retour du mod ballon, online gratis !
miokyun
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:21 AM
Mais pas de date xD
amario
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:21 AM
le retour du meilleur mario kart avec un mode battle
rike
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:22 AM
Splatoon dans Mario Kart ^^
malikay
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:23 AM
Amario
28 avril
kali
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:23 AM
Ha oui ça envoie du lourd
gaeon
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:24 AM
Bah ouais mais du ils feront un 9 ou bien ? :
legato
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:24 AM
enfin fini le 7
thieum
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:24 AM
Hey mais il est quand même ultra propre sur Switch non? On dirait que l'aliasing dégueux de la version Wii U a disparu.
Et bordel ils nous balancent enfin leurs trailers en bonne qualité (1080p/60fps) !
roivas
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:24 AM
Putain enfin un mode battle c'est tout ce qu'il manquait a mk8... Bon et ils ont rajouter de l'AA pour la version switch XD
rockin
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:32 AM
Retour du mode battle , de la plume , double objet possible , personnage de Splatoon , voilà ce qu'on vois en nouveauté , j'espère qu'il y aura au moins 16 nouveaux circuits ....
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
Et bordel ils nous balancent enfin leurs trailers en bonne qualité (1080p/60fps) !