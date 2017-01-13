profile
jeanouillz > blog
Chat conférence Nintendo Switch !









    posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:44 AM by jeanouillz
    comments (10)
    macbeal posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:50 AM
    Salut la compagnie j'espère que vous avez les yeux bien ouverts car la conférence va commencer
    ratomuerto posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:54 AM
    Je suis chaud!
    linkart posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:55 AM
    On y est
    lazzaroxx posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:55 AM
    Salut les gars !!! Avec les intempéries plus de synchro sur ma box câble... mais en tant qu'admin réseau il en fallait plus pour m'empêcher de voir la conf et de vous rejoindre !!! Ma clé 4G Orange me sauve la mise...enfin j'espère !!!
    hashtag posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:56 AM
    C'est partie
    flom posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:57 AM
    Putain j ai pas ferme l oeil de la nuit...
    zobiwan83 posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:57 AM
    En avant les enfants
    amario posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:58 AM
    flom posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:58 AM
    .......parcequw ma femme ne me laissait pas dormir bien sur !!!
    kimouz posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:59 AM
    1 minutes !!!!
