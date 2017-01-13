home page
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
jeanouillz
articles :
265
265
visites since opening :
308576
308576
jeanouillz
> blog
Chat conférence Nintendo Switch !
Grand format:
http://fr.99chats.com/room_365698
posted the 01/13/2017 at 03:44 AM by
jeanouillz
jeanouillz
comments (
10
)
10
)
macbeal
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:50 AM
Salut la compagnie j'espère que vous avez les yeux bien ouverts car la conférence va commencer
ratomuerto
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:54 AM
Je suis chaud!
linkart
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:55 AM
On y est
lazzaroxx
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:55 AM
Salut les gars !!! Avec les intempéries plus de synchro sur ma box câble... mais en tant qu'admin réseau il en fallait plus pour m'empêcher de voir la conf et de vous rejoindre !!! Ma clé 4G Orange me sauve la mise...enfin j'espère !!!
hashtag
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:56 AM
C'est partie
flom
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:57 AM
Putain j ai pas ferme l oeil de la nuit...
zobiwan83
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:57 AM
En avant les enfants
amario
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:58 AM
flom
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:58 AM
.......parcequw ma femme ne me laissait pas dormir bien sur !!!
kimouz
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 03:59 AM
1 minutes !!!!
