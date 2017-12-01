profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
delabayko
delabayko
delabayko > blog
Invitation switch + nouveau sur gamekyo


Salutation la population,Je suis nouveau chez gamekyo , j'ai l'habitude de lire vos points de vues intéressant sur tout et j'espère que vous ne me Switcherez pas toute suite mdrrr
Nintendo
    posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:42 PM by delabayko
    comments (24)
    olivechere posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:43 PM
    hé ben ca promet...
    ikki47 posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:45 PM
    olivechere il commence bien lui
    raeglin posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:45 PM
    Bienvenue à toi dans cet antre de trolls et de joueurs décérébrés comme jamais. Pour finir une parole de Gandalf le gris lui même
    gat posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:46 PM
    Tu serais pas un cousin de icebergbrulant ?
    delabayko posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:46 PM
    J'essaye de mettre l'image d'une tablette mais je rencontre quelques difficultés,
    sonilka posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:47 PM
    Avec cet article, on peut dire que tu ne pars pas du bon pied

    Bienvenue en enfer
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:47 PM
    Welcome
    genjitakiya posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:48 PM
    Hahaha bonne chance je te dirais bien, t'inquiète ici ils sont gentil mais c'est la jungle , mais bon si tu calcul pas les aigris, les mecs qui essai de te faire comprendre qu'il faut voter fn ou les fanboys, y'a quand même de bons article, bienvenue !
    maxleresistant posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:49 PM
    delabayko mets ce lien entre les balises [img][/img]

    https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-yutviqeo6Og/WHeUPXM7ufI/AAAAAAAAXww/X25zlz94F6gPnu7JdG96aiUNdB8ZFA7ZQCJoC/w530-h707-p-rw/001
    delabayko posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:51 PM
    Franchement, je trouve qu'il y'a pas mal de gens cool ici , les discussions sont plutôt bien animés , c'est vraiment cool et merci pour l'info #Maxleresistant
    gantzeur posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:51 PM
    bienvenue sur notre superbe site ( merci pour ton inscription )
    suppaman posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:54 PM
    delabayko on va te fumer gros

    Bienvenu mais barre toi vite fait carre y'a des cas ici !
    delabayko posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:54 PM
    Merci bien Gantzeur
    raeglin posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:56 PM
    Delabayko

    T'en fais pas tu verras ici il y a quelques cinglés mais la plupart sont très sympas, même les modos sont cools, faut dire que ces deux dernières années ils ont fait le ménage pour vider le site des cas sociaux.

    Il y a une ambiance bon enfant que tu sauras apprécier; Evite juste de te faire cataloguer ou affilier à une marque sinon ben t'est dans la m*de
    delabayko posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:03 PM
    merci les gars , c'est super cool
    playstation2008 posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:06 PM
    Bienvenue dans le monde de Gamekyo !!

    raeglin C'est le petit plus l'affiliation (parfois )
    delabayko posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:07 PM
    des gens ici y seront à cet événement???
    raeglin posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:07 PM
    Playstation2008

    Toi niveau affiliation t'étais foutu rien qu'avec ton pseudo
    ace7 posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:09 PM
    Bienvenue.
    Pense à laisser ton avis après avoir passé du temps sur la machine et les jeux présenté.
    anaba posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:10 PM
    Delabayko "j'ai l'habitude de lire vos points de vues intéressant"


    'Sûr de ne pas avoir confondu de site au dernier moment lors de l'inscription ?
    delabayko posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:13 PM
    Aucun problème
    delabayko posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:14 PM
    Aucun problème Ace7 , j'y penserai
    delabayko posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:18 PM
    En aucun cas Anaba , je suis carrément content de faire partie de votre famille Gamekyo
    tryphon posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:52 PM
    Bienvenue Delabayko,
    Par contre, si tu ne veux pas voir les leaks de la NX, tu as mal choisi ton jour pour t'inscrire .
