profile
> blog
Invitation switch + nouveau sur gamekyo
Salutation la population,Je suis nouveau chez gamekyo , j'ai l'habitude de lire vos points de vues intéressant sur tout et j'espère que vous ne me Switcherez pas toute suite mdrrr
Nintendo
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:42 PM by
delabayko
comments (
24
)
olivechere
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:43 PM
hé ben ca promet...
ikki47
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:45 PM
olivechere
il commence bien lui
raeglin
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:45 PM
Bienvenue à toi dans cet antre de trolls et de joueurs décérébrés comme jamais. Pour finir une parole de
Gandalf le gris lui même
gat
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:46 PM
Tu serais pas un cousin de
icebergbrulant
?
delabayko
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:46 PM
J'essaye de mettre l'image d'une tablette mais je rencontre quelques difficultés,
sonilka
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:47 PM
Avec cet article, on peut dire que tu ne pars pas du bon pied
Bienvenue en enfer
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:47 PM
Welcome
genjitakiya
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:48 PM
Hahaha bonne chance je te dirais bien, t'inquiète ici ils sont gentil mais c'est la jungle
, mais bon si tu calcul pas les aigris, les mecs qui essai de te faire comprendre qu'il faut voter fn ou les fanboys, y'a quand même de bons article, bienvenue !
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:49 PM
delabayko
mets ce lien entre les balises [img][/img]
https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-yutviqeo6Og/WHeUPXM7ufI/AAAAAAAAXww/X25zlz94F6gPnu7JdG96aiUNdB8ZFA7ZQCJoC/w530-h707-p-rw/001
delabayko
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:51 PM
Franchement, je trouve qu'il y'a pas mal de gens cool ici , les discussions sont plutôt bien animés , c'est vraiment cool et merci pour l'info #
Maxleresistant
gantzeur
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:51 PM
bienvenue sur notre superbe site ( merci pour ton inscription )
suppaman
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:54 PM
delabayko
on va te fumer gros
Bienvenu mais barre toi vite fait carre y'a des cas ici !
delabayko
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:54 PM
Merci bien
Gantzeur
raeglin
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:56 PM
Delabayko
T'en fais pas tu verras ici il y a quelques cinglés mais la plupart sont très sympas, même les modos sont cools, faut dire que ces deux dernières années ils ont fait le ménage pour vider le site des cas sociaux.
Il y a une ambiance bon enfant que tu sauras apprécier; Evite juste de te faire cataloguer ou affilier à une marque sinon ben t'est dans la m*de
delabayko
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:03 PM
merci les gars , c'est super cool
playstation2008
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:06 PM
Bienvenue dans le monde de Gamekyo !!
raeglin
C'est le petit plus l'affiliation (parfois
)
delabayko
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:07 PM
des gens ici y seront à cet événement???
raeglin
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:07 PM
Playstation2008
Toi niveau affiliation t'étais foutu rien qu'avec ton pseudo
ace7
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:09 PM
Bienvenue.
Pense à laisser ton avis après avoir passé du temps sur la machine et les jeux présenté.
anaba
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:10 PM
Delabayko
"j'ai l'habitude de lire vos points de vues intéressant"
'Sûr de ne pas avoir confondu de site au dernier moment lors de l'inscription ?
delabayko
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:13 PM
Aucun problème
delabayko
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:14 PM
Aucun problème
Ace7
, j'y penserai
delabayko
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:18 PM
En aucun cas
Anaba
, je suis carrément content de faire partie de votre famille Gamekyo
tryphon
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:52 PM
Bienvenue
Delabayko
,
Par contre, si tu ne veux pas voir les leaks de la NX, tu as mal choisi ton jour pour t'inscrire
.
